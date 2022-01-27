Trending Tags

Justin Trudeau Has Been Exposed To COVID-19 & Says He's Going To Isolate At Home For 5 Days

He took a rapid test and got a negative result.

Justin Trudeau Has Been Exposed To COVID-19 & Says He's Going To Isolate At Home For 5 Days
It's been revealed that Justin Trudeau was exposed to COVID-19 and he's now going to isolate at Rideau Cottage, his home in Ottawa.

In a tweet posted on January 27, the prime minister announced that he had learned the night before that he had been exposed to COVID-19 and has since taken a rapid test that came back negative.

Despite the negative result, he mentioned that he will still be following the rules that have been set out by Ottawa Public Health and isolating for five days.

"I feel fine and will be working from home," Trudeau said.

"Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated," Trudeau said.

This isn't the first time that the prime minister has had a COVID-19 scare.

Near the end of 2021, Trudeau revealed that his office was dealing with the Omicron variant as multiple members of his team tested positive for COVID-19.

"We know this variant is spreading very quickly around the world, around the country, and indeed, around our own communities and offices," he said. "We have three members of my staff and three members of my security detail who have tested positive."

While the prime minister didn't have to go into isolation at that time, he followed recommendations to self-monitor for symptoms, test regularly and reduce his contacts.

In March 2020, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive and was one of the first high-profile Canadians to get the virus.

Later in the year, Trudeau said it was possible he had COVID-19 at that time as well but he wasn't sure because he was "absolutely asymptomatic."

