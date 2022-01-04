Justin Trudeau Gave A Rundown Of Federal COVID-19 Benefits That Are Available Right Now
He's reminding Canadians of ways to get money as new restrictions come into effect.
For people who are affected by public health measures and restrictions in Canada, the prime minister has a reminder about the federal COVID-19 benefits that are available right now.
On January 3, Justin Trudeau tweeted a rundown of the support Canadians can get from the federal government, including the new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, as restrictions are being put into place and Omicron is "spreading rapidly."
"Know that we'll continue to be there for you, your family, and your business," Trudeau said.
With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly and new restrictions coming into effect in several places across the country, the new year isn't starting the way any of us wanted - but I want you to know that we\u2019ll continue to make sure you have the support you need. Thread— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1641256720
The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit is available if you're unable to work because you have to stay home and take care of your kids who are under 12 years old or a family member who needs supervised care.
The support is open to people who are employed and those who are self-employed. Your household can receive $500 — $450 after taxes are withheld — for every one-week period.
If you're unable to work because you're sick or required to self-isolate because of COVID-19, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit is available. You can get $500 — $450 after taxes are withheld — for each period of one week.
"It's also available if you have an underlying health condition that puts you at greater risk of getting COVID-19," Trudeau tweeted.
Also, the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit is open to eligible workers who have been directly impacted by a public health lockdown related to the pandemic. It offers $300 — $270 after taxes are withheld — for every one-week period.
The federal government has expanded the definition of a lockdown to include areas where capacity restrictions have been introduced, so more people can get the benefit.
For business owners, there are supports available including the Tourism and Hospitality Recovery Program, Hardest-Hit Business Recovery Program and Canada Recovery Hiring Program.