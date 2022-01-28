Justin Trudeau Says He's Isolating Because One Of His Kids Tested Positive For COVID-19
He found out on January 26 that he was exposed to COVID-19.
After revealing that he was exposed to COVID-19 and would be isolating at home, Justin Trudeau has now given more details about the situation and where his exposure came from.
In an interview with The Canadian Press that was released on January 28, Trudeau mentioned that the reason why he was exposed to COVID-19 and has to isolate at his home in Ottawa is that one of his kids tested positive.
The prime minister also told The Canadian Press that he feels fine and currently has no symptoms.
Trudeau noted that he took another rapid test in the morning on January 28 and it came back negative just like his other rapid test.
While he revealed that one of his kids has tested positive, he won't say which of his three children it is or how they're doing.
On January 27, Trudeau announced in a tweet that he had learned the previous night that he had been exposed to COVID-19.
He took a rapid test after he found out and got a negative result.
Trudeau also said that he will be following Ottawa Public Health's rules and isolating for five days.
"I feel fine and will be working from home," Trudeau said. "Stay safe, everyone — and please get vaccinated."
Back in March 2020, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 and then later in the year, Trudeau said it was possible he had contracted the virus at that time too but he wasn't entirely sure because he was "absolutely asymptomatic."
