Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Says He's Isolating Because One Of His Kids Tested Positive For COVID-19

He found out on January 26 that he was exposed to COVID-19.

Justin Trudeau Says He's Isolating Because One Of His Kids Tested Positive For COVID-19
@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

After revealing that he was exposed to COVID-19 and would be isolating at home, Justin Trudeau has now given more details about the situation and where his exposure came from.

In an interview with The Canadian Press that was released on January 28, Trudeau mentioned that the reason why he was exposed to COVID-19 and has to isolate at his home in Ottawa is that one of his kids tested positive.

The prime minister also told The Canadian Press that he feels fine and currently has no symptoms.

Trudeau noted that he took another rapid test in the morning on January 28 and it came back negative just like his other rapid test.

While he revealed that one of his kids has tested positive, he won't say which of his three children it is or how they're doing.

On January 27, Trudeau announced in a tweet that he had learned the previous night that he had been exposed to COVID-19.

He took a rapid test after he found out and got a negative result.

Trudeau also said that he will be following Ottawa Public Health's rules and isolating for five days.

"I feel fine and will be working from home," Trudeau said. "Stay safe, everyone — and please get vaccinated."

Back in March 2020, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 and then later in the year, Trudeau said it was possible he had contracted the virus at that time too but he wasn't entirely sure because he was "absolutely asymptomatic."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

jagmeet singh

Jagmeet Singh Says He Disagrees With His Brother-In-Law's Donation To The Freedom Convoy

His brother-in-law donated $13,000 to the GoFundMe.

theJagmeetSingh | Twitter, Narcity | YouTube

After it was reported that Jagmeet Singh's brother-in-law donated to the Freedom Convoy 2022, the NDP leader has said he disagrees with it and the convoy as well.

According to CBC News, an NDP source said that Singh's brother-in-law, Jodhveer Singh Dhaliwal, didn't fully get what the money would be used for when he donated $13,000 to the convoy's GoFundMe.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Has Been Exposed To COVID-19 & Says He's Going To Isolate At Home For 5 Days

He took a rapid test and got a negative result.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

It's been revealed that Justin Trudeau was exposed to COVID-19, and he's now going to isolate at Rideau Cottage, his home in Ottawa.

In a tweet posted on January 27, the prime minister announced that he had learned the night before that he had been exposed to COVID-19 and has since taken a rapid test that came back negative.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Called The Freedom Convoy Heading To Ottawa A 'Small Fringe Minority'

The PM said people who express these "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime

Justin Trudeau has called the Freedom Convoy a "small fringe minority" and said people expressing those "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

During a press conference on January 26, the prime minister addressed the ongoing situation as the truckers, who are against the government's vaccine mandate, head to Ottawa in protest.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

A US Hospital Took A Man Off The Heart Transplant List Because He Won't Get Vaccinated

"He doesn't really believe in it," the man's dad said.

Chainat | Dreamstime

A patient in a Boston hospital has reportedly been taken off the waitlist for a potentially life-saving heart transplant because he refuses to meet the requirements by getting vaccinated.

DJ Ferguson, 31, is in need of a heart transplant, but he's also decided to "stick to his guns" and is refusing a COVID-19 vaccine, his father, David Ferguson, told CBS Boston.

Keep Reading Show less