justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Says He'll Keep Working Remotely

He's said he's "feeling fine."

Trending Staff Writer
Justin Trudeau Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Says He'll Keep Working Remotely
Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

After testing negative a few days ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he's now tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet posted at 9:48 a.m. on January 31, the PM confirmed that he will continue to work remotely for the next week.

Despite the positive test result, he said he’s “feeling fine.”

“Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” he urged, after sharing the update.

It comes after he was exposed to COVID-19 on January 26, when one of his kids tested positive. At the time, he confirmed that he'd taken a test, which had returned negative.

Despite this, Trudeau said he'd continue to work at home and self-isolate for five days, as per Ottawa's public health rules.

Days before confirming his positive result, the prime minister was reportedly moved to an undisclosed location in the National Capital Region. Both the PM and his family are said to have been relocated during the Freedom Convoy protest, which arrived at Parliament Hill on Saturday.

The convoy has been going on for over a week, after starting in B.C. Those involved are protesting against government-imposed vaccine mandates and COVID-19 public health measures, including mask requirements and lockdowns.

Trudeau previously described the demonstrators as a “small fringe minority” with “unacceptable views."

The PM isn't the first one in his family to experience COVID-19. His wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, was one of the first prominent Canadians who tested positive for the disease in 2020.

He himself has previously admitted that he may have contracted the virus at some point, but said if he did it was “absolutely asymptomatic.”

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

