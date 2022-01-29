People Are Gathering With The Freedom Convoy At Parliament Hill In Ottawa (PHOTOS)
Ottawa Police said that people should "avoid any travel" in the downtown core.
People are gathering at Parliament Hill and around Ottawa's downtown core with the Freedom Convoy 2022 to show their disapproval of government mandates.
Trucker drivers and their supporters have driven to the nation's capital from different parts of the country to protest mandatory vaccination and other health measures like lockdowns that governments have put in place.
On Saturday, January 29, just before 1:30 p.m. ET, Ottawa Police tweeted that people should "avoid any travel to the downtown core."
Then at around 2:30 p.m., the City of Ottawa's traffic Twitter account shared that "streets in the downtown core are closed due to gridlock. There is no more room for vehicles, other than first responders."
Reporters in the area have been documenting the protest throughout the day on Saturday.
Back out, certainly more people. A lot of talk about how Trudeau is \u201cdone,\u201d and many seizing on his \u201cfringe\u201d comment. \u201cThis is it,\u201d and \u201cthank you truckers,\u201d are phrases I\u2019ve also heard while in this crowd.pic.twitter.com/kFRPShAnhx— Rachel Aiello (@Rachel Aiello) 1643476122
CTV News journalist Rachel Aiello tweeted photos of protesters walking around downtown Ottawa with Canada flags and signs including one that said, "Welcome to the fringe kingdom."
The message is likely a reference to Justin Trudeau calling the Freedom Convoy a "small fringe minority" earlier in the week.
"The crowd downtown is moving in multiple directions, some heading towards [Parliament] Hill and others traversing the adjourning streets. Have spotted a few people openly drinking beer. Still largely celebratory in [the] atmosphere [with] police watching," Aiello tweeted.
Crowds are building here on Parliament Hill.pic.twitter.com/t3SOkINqFe— \ud835\ude82\ud835\ude8e\u00e1\ud835\ude97 \ud835\ude7e\u2019\ud835\ude82\ud835\ude91\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude8a Global News (@\ud835\ude82\ud835\ude8e\u00e1\ud835\ude97 \ud835\ude7e\u2019\ud835\ude82\ud835\ude91\ud835\ude8e\ud835\ude8a Global News) 1643476266
Global News reporter Sean O'Shea shared a photo of people gathered on the lawn of Parliament Hill with signs and flags.
CTV News journalist Creeson Agecoutay posted photos of protesters driving along a road near Parliament Hill with Canadian flags and a pickup truck with an attached rig that had signs on it.
"Many drivers are honking their horns and yelling out the windows. These 2 are yelling FREEDOM and said the pandemic has been hard on them and their family's mental health. They said they want the health restrictions to end," Agecoutay tweeted.
Many drivers are honking their horns and yelling out the windows. These 2 are yelling FREEDOM and said the pandemic has been hard on them and their family\u2019s mental health. They said they want the health restrictions to end.pic.twitter.com/73Ty751q0V— Creeson Agecoutay (@Creeson Agecoutay) 1643474398
Clara Loiseau, a journalist with Le Journal de Montréal, also tweeted photos of protesters in Ottawa.
"Very strange atmosphere this afternoon in front of the parliament where thousands of people are gathered for the demonstration," she said.
One person was carrying a combination of the Canadian and American flags and another had a sign that said "the parasitic elite have a monopoly on your 'health.'"
Dans un autre monde en direct d\u2019Ottawa.. tr\u00e8s \u00e9trange ambiance ce midi devant le parlement o\u00f9 des milliers de personnes sont r\u00e9unies pour la manifestation du #convoytoottawa2022 #FreedomConvoy2022 @JdeMontreal #JDMpic.twitter.com/FNRMFSEz3F— Clara Loiseau (@Clara Loiseau) 1643479770
During a press conference earlier in the week, Trudeau said, "the small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa or are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other."
