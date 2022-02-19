Sections

Ottawa Businesses Can Get Up To $10K From The Feds For The Impacts Of The Freedom Convoy

Eligible small businesses will be able to get this new funding and never have to repay it.

Trending Staff Writer
OttawaPolice | Twitter

To help with the impacts of the Freedom Convoy on local Ottawa businesses since the blockade started, the federal government is going to be giving out money that won't have to be paid back.

During a press conference on February 19 to provide an update on the ongoing situation in Ottawa, officials announced that the federal government is investing up to $20 million through FedDev Ontario to help downtown Ottawa businesses.

The money is dedicated to helping businesses that have been affected by what officials called "illegal blockades."

Small businesses in Ottawa will be eligible to receive non-repayable contributions of up to $10,000.

Officials said that more details on eligibility and the application process will be made available soon.

"We know that in the weeks, many businesses have been forced to close their doors and have been subjected to intimidation, harassment, violence and hatred," said Mona Fortier, MP and president of the Treasury Board.

She also noted that the situation in Ottawa has "caused major disruptions" for businesses located in the downtown core including loss of revenue and that it's "unacceptable."

Officials said that the federal government is aware that other areas of Ontario have dealt with struggles that are similar to what's been going on in Ottawa and is looking into what can be done.

They also reminded businesses and workers about other funding that is available because of the pandemic including lockdown support.

Protesters with the Freedom Convoy gathered in Ottawa in front of Parliament Hill during the last weekend of January and have been camped out there for weeks.

