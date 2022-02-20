Jagmeet Singh Says Workers Impacted By The Freedom Convoy Should Get Money From The Feds
He's calling for "a full wage replacement for every shift missed."
As Freedom Convoy protesters continue to be dispersed from downtown Ottawa by police, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has called on the federal government to replace the wages of workers affected by the demonstrations.
In a tweet, Singh commended the feds for funding small businesses impacted by the protests, but pointed out that "thousands of workers" may have also lost out over the past few weeks.
"They should get a full wage replacement for every shift missed due to the occupation," the NDP Leader said.
The protests in the city caused the closing of several businesses including LCBO locations and the popular Rideau Centre mall after harassment and intimidation by convoy protesters.
In addition to those closures, many roads across the city were closed and locals were asked to steer clear of the downtown core. This meant that many employees would have been unable to get to work safely.
Businesses in the downtown Ottawa area will be able to apply for up to $10,000 if the "illegal blockades" have affected their operation.
The full criteria for the funding has not been announced, but it has been confirmed that the money does not need to be paid back to the government at any time.
This isn't the only time that Singh has commented on the Freedom Convoy that has been taking place in the capital since January 29. He previously suggested that the convoy's purpose is to "overthrow the government" and also called out alleged "foreign interference" in the protests.
As of February 19, protesters — a group who are against vaccine mandates and other government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions — have started to be moved on from downtown Ottawa.
These demonstrations, and related border blockades, caused the federal government to invoke the Emergencies Act for the first time in history.
