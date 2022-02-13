Police Have Begun 'Enforcement' At The Ambassador Bridge Blockade & Arrests Are Being Made
Vehicles are also being towed.
Windsor Police have confirmed that "enforcement" has begun at the Ambassador Bridge blockade in the city, and some demonstrators have already been arrested.
In a tweet shared on Saturday, February 12, police announced that they'd started "enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge," to address the ongoing demonstration.
In the same message, they urged all protesters to "act lawfully and peacefully," before asking commuters to continue to avoid the areas impacted by the blockade.
The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time.— Windsor Police (@Windsor Police) 1644671899
"The unlawful act of blocking streets at and near the Ambassador Bridge is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and causing businesses to close down," reads a police report from the day before.
"We are providing notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence," the report says. "You could be arrested if you are a party to the offence."
Windsor Police came out in numbers to face protesters on Sunday morning, with arrests occurring and vehicles being towed.
Locals and travellers were asked to "continue avoiding the area" once again.
Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made. Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area.— Windsor Police (@Windsor Police) 1644758056
The Ambassador Bridge blockade is a protest related to the Freedom Convoy that has been taking place in Ottawa and across other parts of Canada since late January.
The demonstration is blockading the busiest Canada-U.S. land border crossing — the Ambassador Bridge — which connects Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan.
The blockade has been slammed by Premier Doug Ford as damaging to the economy and jobs and has prompted provincial and federal collaboration to get the situation under control.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that the blockade "will end" and promised that "everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end."
Windsor Police action over the weekend is in conjunction with Ottawa Police setting up a plan to end the trucker protests in the capital.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.