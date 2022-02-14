The Ambassador Bridge Is Finally Open & Several Protesters Have Been Arrested
Non-essential travel isn't advised.
After several days of protesters clogging up the border crossing, the Ambassador Bridge is open again.
The Canada Border Services Agency shared an alert on Sunday night, February 13, on Twitter that "normal border processing has resumed at the Ambassador Bridge."
On Monday, February 14, Windsor Police confirmed the bridge is open and instructed how motorists can access the bridge now.
"To access the bridge you must enter onto Huron Church Rd south of E.C. Row Expressway. There is no eastbound or westbound access onto Huron Church Rd from E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte. The Wyandotte entrance to the bridge is closed at this time," police officials tweeted. The CBSA added, however, that non-essential travel isn't advised at this time.
The protests at the U.S. border crossing started last week, and demonstrators were calling for the same demands as the Freedom Convoy occupying Ottawa.
On Friday, February 11, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency for Ontario due to the ongoing trucker convoy protests.
"We are now two weeks into the siege of the City of Ottawa. I call it a siege because that's what it is. It's an illegal occupation. This is no longer a protest. With protest, you peacefully make your point and you go back home," Ford said during the press conference.
Windsor Police started arresting protesters and towing vehicles at the Ambassador Bridge over the weekend.
"The Windsor Police Service along with policing partners used a progressive approach by ensuring open lines of communication and continuous negotiations with protestors," a press release posted on February 13 by the Windsor Police reads.
"During these negotiations, demonstrators were made aware that their actions were illegal and subject to arrest, specifically that they could be charged with mischief."
As of Sunday, police reported that several arrests have been made and many vehicles have been seized by police. All arrested people in connection to the protests are looking at mischief charges.
"You will see a continued police presence in the area in order to maintain an environment that is safe. In an effort to work towards resuming traffic flow, a continuous assessment of the situation is vital to ensure a sustainable solution," police said.
Narcity reached out to the Windsor Police about how many arrests were made but did not immediately hear back before this article was published.