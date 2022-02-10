Sections

doug ford

Ford Says The US Border Blockade Is Damaging The Economy & Ruining People's Jobs

"We cannot let this continue."

Toronto Staff Writer
Ford Says The US Border Blockade Is Damaging The Economy & Ruining People's Jobs
Google Maps, FordNation | Facebook

Premier Doug Ford said the U.S. border blockade that's clogging up the Ambassador Bridge must stop.

Protesters have been occupying the bridge along Huron Church Road this week, according to Windsor Police. The protesters have been calling for the same things as the Freedom Convoy demonstrators in Ottawa, including an end of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other lockdown measures across the country.

"Although the Ambassador Bridge is not closed US bound, the presence of demonstrators are making it difficult to access the bridge. We urge all motorists to avoid both access points to the bridge. All those attempting to cross the Ambassador Bridge should expect significant delays," Windsor Police said in a tweet on February 10.

"The Ambassador Bridge is one of the most vital trade corridors in our country," Ford said in a statement issued on February 9.

"The damage this is causing to our economy, to people’s jobs and their livelihoods is totally unacceptable. We cannot let this continue."

Ford said he spoke to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, offering them any support with the ongoing protests.

In a news release on February 8, the Windsor Police Service said commercial vehicles are being rerouted to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia and noted that the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is still open to non-commercial vehicles.

"I remain confident that our police forces in Ontario, along with Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Border Services Agency, will take the appropriate steps to address the evolving situations in our cities and bring them to an end,” Ford said.

Windsor Police said they have been in communication with the main organizers of the protest but said they "want to urge those involved in illegal activity not to endanger members of the public or first responders," and remind that charges will be laid if anyone is found guilty of committing crimes.

According to police, one driver has been arrested so far for dangerous driving.

