Trudeau Has A Firm Message For The People Involved In Blockades Across Canada (VIDEO)
"You now need to understand you are breaking laws."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for those participating in the Freedom Convoy protests and blockades that are taking place in Ontario and across the country: "Go home."
"This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end," said Trudeau in a press conference that took place on Friday, February 11.
"The absolute safest way for this to end is for everyone to return to your communities now," he told protesters.
"If you're still participating in illegal blockades, you're hurting your neighbours. It's time to go home, especially if you have kids with you."
The prime minister also said that the blockades — such as the one taking place at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor — are illegal and participating in them could mean serious consequences.
"If you joined the protests because you are tired of COVID, you now need to understand you are breaking laws," he continued.
Today, I shared a clear message to those taking part in illegal blockades and occupations: We\u2019ve heard you. But there are consequences for breaking the law, and those consequences are becoming increasingly severe. It\u2019s time to go home to your communities.pic.twitter.com/o6RyoxD46O— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1644625376
"The consequences are becoming more and more severe," he added. "You don't want to end up losing your license, end up with a criminal record, which will impact your job, your livelihood, even your ability to travel internationally, including to the U.S."
"We've heard you. It's time to go home now," the PM concluded.
The message is directed at those involved with the Freedom Convoy protests that have been taking place all over Canada since late January.
The demonstrations in Ottawa prompted a state of emergency in the capital, as well as elevated police action in response to the protest.
These protests also inspired several blockades at important trade routes between the U.S. and Canada, the biggest one being at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, which caused the province of Ontario to declare a state of emergency and which has led to several arrests.
Supporters of the blockades and the demonstrations include people who are against vaccine mandates, masking policies, lockdowns and other COVID-19 restrictions.
Previously, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described those participating as a "fringe minority" who are "trying to blockade our economy."