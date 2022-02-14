Canada Just Invoked The Emergencies Act For The First Time Ever & Here's What That Means
Trudeau says the Act is used "as a last resort."
On February 14, Justin Trudeau announced that he has invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the ongoing situation across the country involving the Freedom Convoy.
In a press conference on Monday, the PM said that after meeting with his cabinet and caucus, opposition leaders, as well as premiers from each of the provinces and territories, the decision was made to invoke the act.
The Emergencies Act — which was instituted in 1988 to replace the War Measures Act — is an act of parliament that allows for special temporary measures to address issues of national safety and security.
It will "supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations," Trudeau said.
I\u2019m giving an update on the work we\u2019re doing to end the ongoing illegal blockades and occupations across the country \u2013 and the support we\u2019re providing to Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression. Watch live: https://bit.ly/3sMUXXk— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1644874434
"These tools include strengthening [law enforcement's] ability to impose fines or imprisonment," said the PM. "The government will designate, secure and protect places and infrastructure that are critical to our economy, including border crossings and airports."
According to Trudeau, the act will allow the government to make sure all essential services can take place, which could include ordering vehicles to be towed from blocking roads.
He then went on to say what the act does not include and assured Canadians he would not be calling in the military or dispensing or overriding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"We're not limiting people's freedom of speech. We're not limiting freedom of peaceful assembly," he said. "We're not preventing people from exercising their right to protest legally. We're reinforcing the principles, values, and institutions that keep all Canadians free."
He said that the measure will have a time limit, will be geographically targeted, and will be reasonable and proportionate to the matter at hand.
This is the first time in history that the act has been invoked.
"Invoking the Emergencies Act is never the first thing a government should do, nor even the second," Trudeau noted. "The Act should be used sparingly and as a last resort."
