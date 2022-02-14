Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin trudeau

Canada Just Invoked The Emergencies Act For The First Time Ever & Here's What That Means

Trudeau says the Act is used "as a last resort."

Trending Staff Writer
Canada Just Invoked The Emergencies Act For The First Time Ever & Here's What That Means
JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Lance McMillan | Narcity

On February 14, Justin Trudeau announced that he has invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the ongoing situation across the country involving the Freedom Convoy.

In a press conference on Monday, the PM said that after meeting with his cabinet and caucus, opposition leaders, as well as premiers from each of the provinces and territories, the decision was made to invoke the act.

The Emergencies Act — which was instituted in 1988 to replace the War Measures Act — is an act of parliament that allows for special temporary measures to address issues of national safety and security.

It will "supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations," Trudeau said.

"These tools include strengthening [law enforcement's] ability to impose fines or imprisonment," said the PM. "The government will designate, secure and protect places and infrastructure that are critical to our economy, including border crossings and airports."

According to Trudeau, the act will allow the government to make sure all essential services can take place, which could include ordering vehicles to be towed from blocking roads.

He then went on to say what the act does not include and assured Canadians he would not be calling in the military or dispensing or overriding the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"We're not limiting people's freedom of speech. We're not limiting freedom of peaceful assembly," he said. "We're not preventing people from exercising their right to protest legally. We're reinforcing the principles, values, and institutions that keep all Canadians free."

He said that the measure will have a time limit, will be geographically targeted, and will be reasonable and proportionate to the matter at hand.

This is the first time in history that the act has been invoked.

"Invoking the Emergencies Act is never the first thing a government should do, nor even the second," Trudeau noted. "The Act should be used sparingly and as a last resort."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Trudeau Has A Firm Message For The People Involved In Blockades Across Canada (VIDEO)

"You now need to understand you are breaking laws."

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for those participating in the Freedom Convoy protests and blockades that are taking place in Ontario and across the country: "Go home."

"This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end," said Trudeau in a press conference that took place on Friday, February 11.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Matthew Perry Once Beat Up Justin Trudeau When They Were Kids & No, We're Not Joking

Trudeau's dad was actually prime minister at the time, too!

Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

In case you missed it — Friends icon Matthew Perry once beat up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were kids, and nope, we're not joking!

Back in 2017, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the half-Canadian actor opened up about his younger years living in Ottawa.

Keep ReadingShow less

Police Have Begun 'Enforcement' At The Ambassador Bridge Blockade & Arrests Are Being Made

Vehicles are also being towed.

Roxana Gonzalez | Dreamstime,Intoit | Dreamstime

Windsor Police have confirmed that "enforcement" has begun at the Ambassador Bridge blockade in the city, and some demonstrators have already been arrested.

In a tweet shared on Saturday, February 12, police announced that they'd started "enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge," to address the ongoing demonstration.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ottawa Police 'Have A Plan' To Remove The Freedom Convoy But Are Waiting For Reinforcements

Police are deploying all available resources to "put an end to the unlawful demonstration."

@ottawapolice | Instagram, Intoit | Dreamstime

As Freedom Convoy protests continue in the nation's capital, Ottawa Police have said that they have a plan to end the demonstration but are waiting for reinforcements.

In a statement shared before noon on February 12, the Ottawa Police Service revealed that they are continuing to deploy all available resources in order to "put an end to the unlawful demonstration" in the city's downtown core, respond to calls for service and improve neighbourhood safety.

Keep ReadingShow less