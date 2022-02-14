Trudeau Reportedly Wants To Invoke The Emergencies Act & It's Never Been Done Before
It's in response to the border blockades and Freedom Convoy protests.👇
Justin Trudeau has reportedly said that the federal government will be invoking the Emergencies Act — something that has never been done before in Canadian history.
According to CBC News and Global News, the prime minister has announced to the Liberal caucus his plans to invoke the act in response to the blockades and Freedom Convoy protests that have gripped Canada for 18 days.
A report from CTV News also says that Trudeau has reached out to provincial governments across Canada to consult with them on this plan.
The Emergencies Act —which was instituted in 1988 to replace the War Measures Act — is an act of parliament that allows for special temporary measures to address issues of national safety and security.
Reportedly, Trudeau is not planning on deploying the Canadian military, but the Emergencies Act would allow the government to "authorize the taking of special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies."
If invoked, the feds will have ability to regulate and prohibit travel to, from or within any area for safety reasons, regulate and distribute essential goods, impose fines of up to $500, imprison people for up to six months and more.
Trudeau is said to be implementing the plan in response to the Freedom Convoy protests that have been taking place across Canada, most notably in Downtown Ottawa since January 29.
The protests and related blockades have put both the city of Ottawa and the province of Ontario into official states of emergency. While the blockade at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor was cleared this week, protests around Parliament Hill are ongoing.
Once the act is invoked, it goes into effect immediately. However, the Liberal cabinet then must get approval from parliament within seven days, or else the emergency is revoked.
Leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, said to CBC News that invoking this act is "proof of a failure of leadership" by Trudeau, but intends to support the act.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.