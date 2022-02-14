Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin trudeau

Trudeau Reportedly Wants To Invoke The Emergencies Act & It's Never Been Done Before

It's in response to the border blockades and Freedom Convoy protests.👇

Trending Staff Writer
Trudeau Reportedly Wants To Invoke The Emergencies Act & It's Never Been Done Before
Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube

Justin Trudeau has reportedly said that the federal government will be invoking the Emergencies Act — something that has never been done before in Canadian history.

According to CBC News and Global News, the prime minister has announced to the Liberal caucus his plans to invoke the act in response to the blockades and Freedom Convoy protests that have gripped Canada for 18 days.

A report from CTV News also says that Trudeau has reached out to provincial governments across Canada to consult with them on this plan.

The Emergencies Act —which was instituted in 1988 to replace the War Measures Act — is an act of parliament that allows for special temporary measures to address issues of national safety and security.

Reportedly, Trudeau is not planning on deploying the Canadian military, but the Emergencies Act would allow the government to "authorize the taking of special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies."

If invoked, the feds will have ability to regulate and prohibit travel to, from or within any area for safety reasons, regulate and distribute essential goods, impose fines of up to $500, imprison people for up to six months and more.

Trudeau is said to be implementing the plan in response to the Freedom Convoy protests that have been taking place across Canada, most notably in Downtown Ottawa since January 29.

The protests and related blockades have put both the city of Ottawa and the province of Ontario into official states of emergency. While the blockade at Ambassador Bridge in Windsor was cleared this week, protests around Parliament Hill are ongoing.

Once the act is invoked, it goes into effect immediately. However, the Liberal cabinet then must get approval from parliament within seven days, or else the emergency is revoked.

Leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, said to CBC News that invoking this act is "proof of a failure of leadership" by Trudeau, but intends to support the act.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Doug Ford Says Ontario Will Continue To 'Raise The Consequences' For Lawbreakers In Ottawa

"You'll lose your licence for life, you're gonna lose your car indefinitely."

Beth Baisch | Dreamstime, Premier of Ontario | YouTube

During a press conference in which Doug Ford announced an updated timeline for public health measures to end, the premier also shared a clear message to everyone who continues to protest and occupy the streets of Ottawa.

"All three levels of government are focused on ending the illegal occupation. To those who are still there — to those of you who are there with the sole objective of causing disruption and chaos — there will be serious consequences for this lawless activity," Premier Ford said during the February 14 press conference.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Ambassador Bridge Is Finally Open & Several Protesters Have Been Arrested

Non-essential travel isn't advised.

Google Maps

After several days of protesters clogging up the border crossing, the Ambassador Bridge is open again.

The Canada Border Services Agency shared an alert on Sunday night, February 13, on Twitter that "normal border processing has resumed at the Ambassador Bridge."

Keep ReadingShow less

Trudeau Has A Firm Message For The People Involved In Blockades Across Canada (VIDEO)

"You now need to understand you are breaking laws."

JustinTrudeau | Twitter, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for those participating in the Freedom Convoy protests and blockades that are taking place in Ontario and across the country: "Go home."

"This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end," said Trudeau in a press conference that took place on Friday, February 11.

Keep ReadingShow less
justin trudeau

Matthew Perry Once Beat Up Justin Trudeau When They Were Kids & No, We're Not Joking

Trudeau's dad was actually prime minister at the time, too!

Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

In case you missed it — Friends icon Matthew Perry once beat up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when they were kids, and nope, we're not joking!

Back in 2017, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the half-Canadian actor opened up about his younger years living in Ottawa.

Keep ReadingShow less