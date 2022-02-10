Justin Trudeau & Doug Ford Are Uniting Against The Freedom Convoy & Border Blockades
Their on-again, off-again relationship seems to be very on right now!
As the Freedom Convoy continues in Ottawa and other blockades have popped up at border crossings, Justin Trudeau and Doug Ford have united to work together to "get the situation under control."
Late in the evening on February 9, both leaders tweeted that they had a conversation with each other and shared what they talked about.
"The blockades in Windsor and Ottawa are endangering jobs, impeding trade, threatening the economy, and obstructing our communities. They must stop," Trudeau said.
He mentioned that he spoke with Ford and that their teams would continue working to help support Ontarians and to "get the situation under control."
Ford later shared about his conversation with the prime minister and tweeted that the demonstrations in Ottawa in front of Parliament and in Windsor at the Ambassador Bridge are "ongoing occupations."
People have been blocking traffic with their vehicles at the bridge that connects Canada to the U.S. since Monday as part of a blockade that the premier previously called damaging to the economy and people's jobs.
"We will continue working together to support our police forces as they manage these situations," Ford said on Twitter.
The premier also noted that he and Trudeau both agreed that the demonstrations "must come to an end."
Trudeau and Ford have gone through a bit of a tumultuous and on-again, off-again relationship over the years.
While they have mostly taken shots at each other about handling the pandemic, playing politics and keeping promises, the leaders have had moments of unity like this one.
Also, at one point in 2020, they actually couldn't stop praising each other and Trudeau even called Ford his friend!