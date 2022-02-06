Sections

A Man Just Got Arrested At Toronto's Freedom Convoy Protest For Throwing Poo Around

He was charged for "assault with a weapon." 😬

Trending Staff Writer
Ashna Bharkhada | Narcity, Lance McMillan | Narcity

A man at the Toronto Freedom Convoy protest has been arrested for throwing poop and police say he's been charged with "assault with a weapon."

According to Toronto Police, the 34-year-old man was arrested for throwing feces — known in layman’s terms as poop — at another person on Saturday, February 5, during the Freedom Convoy protest in the city.

While there were few details about the incident as of Sunday, police did confirm that the poop-throwing took place at Bedford Road and Bloor Street West.

They also revealed that the arrested assailant had been charged with “assault with a weapon.” Yikes.

Who knew poo could be considered a weapon?

Additional details have not been announced, so it remains unknown who threw poo at who, why they threw it and, maybe most importantly, who's was it?

On the same day of this, erm, shitstorm, Downtown Toronto’s core was full of individuals marching in support of the Freedom Convoy protests. The Toronto Police closed down several streets and asked local residents to avoid the area while the demonstrations were ongoing.

However, in Toronto, as well as other cities, there has also been a vocal counter-protest, whose members include those in support of vaccines and healthcare workers.

And, believe it or not, this isn’t the only poo-related story to come out of the Freedom Convoy. A joke about a “Toronto Suicide Squad” went viral after suggesting that some local heroes and villains — including the notorious PooPoo Guy — could protect the city.

Similar demonstrations have been taking place across Canada since mid-January and have been attended by people against government-enforced COVID-19 measures, like vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Most notably, a Freedom Convoy protest has been taking place at Parliament Hill in Ottawa since January 29.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

