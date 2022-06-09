NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

Toronto Police Officer Charged For Allegedly Releasing Confidential Info 'Numerous Times'

The officer has been suspended with pay.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police 12 Division.

Toronto Police 12 Division.

Google Maps

It's never easy turning in one of your own, but no one is above the law.

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and criminally charged after allegedly leaking confidential information to a member of the public.

According to a report by the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the accused is suspected of providing "confidential police information" to a civilian regarding other individuals between November 5, 2020, and January 28, 2021.

"A serving Toronto Police Officer provided confidential police information to a member of the public about other individuals," TPS alleged in a news release. "He did this numerous times by accessing police computer databases."

As a result, Constable Ricardo Gomez was suspended, and a professional standards investigation was launched in December 2021.

However, the 51-year-old member of the Toronto police wasn't arrested and criminally charged until Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

His charges include four counts of Breach of Trust, two counts of Unauthorized Use of Computer, and Mischief. Gomez was also charged with two counts of Discreditable Conduct, three counts of Breach of Confidence and two counts of Insubordination under the Police Services Act.

The constable is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Old City Hall, at 11:00 a.m.

Gomez, who has 20 years of service with TPS's 12 Division, remains suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

Anyone with further information can contact police at 416-808-2800 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

"The matter will be marked sine die pending the conclusion of the criminal charges," the release concludes.

