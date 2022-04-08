A Toronto Police Officer Has Been Arrested & Charged With Assault
He was found not guilty in a high-profile sexual assault case in 2017.
The Toronto Police Service has just arrested one of their own officers for an alleged assault, and it's not the first time he has faced charges.
In a press release posted on April 8, TPS announced that Constable Sameer Kara, who is 39 years old and from Toronto, was "criminally charged" with assault after he allegedly hit a woman. He has been suspended with pay after 13 years on the force.
According to CTV News Toronto, Kara was previously accused in a high-profile sexual assault trial back in 2017, where he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a parking enforcement officer at a hotel.
On Thursday, April 7 at around 5:12 a.m, police were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Keele Street after getting a radio call about an assault.
According to the release, Kara was involved in a dispute with a woman and allegedly hit her. No one was taken to the hospital in relation to the dispute and Kara was off duty at the time.
Kara, who works at the communications services department for the Toronto police, was then arrested and has been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
Under the act, it states that if an officer has been "suspected of or charged with an offence under a law of Canada or of a province or territory or is suspected of misconduct [...], the chief of police may suspend him or her from duty with pay."
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Old City Hall," according to the release.
Narcity reached out to the Toronto Police Service for comment, but did not hear back before this story went to press.