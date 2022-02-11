Sections

Toronto Police Looking For Man Who Spat On A Woman Who Was Waiting For The Bus

Police believe the crime was "hate-motivated."

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Looking For Man Who Spat On A Woman Who Was Waiting For The Bus
Toronto Police Services | Press Release

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they believe was involved in a "hate-motivated assault."

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), the incident occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 5:11 p.m., after officers responded to reports of an assault in the College and Yonge Street area.

The report alleges that a 39-year-old woman was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a man who uttered racial slurs before spitting on her.

Police released several images of the suspect, who is described as six feet tall with a thin build. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a blue denim jacket, black hoodie, beige pants, brown boots, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police anonymously at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

It's worth noting that potential hate crimes are taken very seriously by Toronto police, with several different divisions and consoles getting involved as a result.

"When suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator," an excerpt from the report reads. "The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed."

"If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown," it adds.

If the suspect is charged or convicted of a hate crime, a judge could consider hate an "aggravating factor" when imposing a sentence.

