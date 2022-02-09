Toronto Police Are Closing Queen's Park Circle Ahead Of Another Possible Convoy Protest
Protesters from Ottawa may be coming to Toronto.
Toronto Police Service is cracking down on closures ahead of another possible Freedom Convoy protest in the city.
"In response to several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles, the Toronto Police Service is taking steps to limit impact on our roads/residents," TPS told Narcity.
"This means, effective immediately, Queen's Park Circle between College Street and Bloor Street is closed," they added.
Freedom Convoy co-organizer, Chris Barber, took to TikTok last night to announce that the demonstration will be moving from Ottawa and to Toronto after police enforcement laid down stricter rules for protesters.
"Ottawa isn't working really well when it comes to law enforcement. Just came out of a meeting upstairs with a bunch of the top brass in this little movement here and tomorrow we're going to pull up stakes and we're going to head for Toronto," Barber said in his TikTok.
"I don't think Toronto's quite had enough entertainment for this, and Ottawa's getting a little sticky on their law enforcement. So tomorrow we'll pull up stake and we'll head for Toronto. See you, tomorrow guys. Toronto get ready it's going to be epic we've got all these trucks heading your direction."
Barber ends the video by giving the camera a kiss.
TPS is asking that the public avoid areas of closure unless it is "absolutely necessary" and to expect travel delays.
Police also warn that residents can expect to see a "highly visible presence of police officers within the downtown core and additional road closures as needed."
Narcity reached out to Barber for comment but he did not respond in time for publication.