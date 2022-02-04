Someone Made A Toronto 'Suicide Squad' With Chair Girl & PooPoo Guy To Battle The Convoy
The heroes we didn't know we needed.
Toronto has no shortage of local heroes, anti-heroes, and even poop-flinging villains. Oddly enough, now could be their time to unite and conquer.
Someone created a Suicide Squad-inspired fantasy team made up of famous Toronto icons to "protect the city" from Freedom Convoy protesters who may be arriving in Toronto this weekend.
Posters of "Freedom Convoy Toronto" have been popping up on social media, and protesters are allegedly going to make their way to Toronto to gather at Queen's Park on Saturday, and not everyone is excited about it.
One Twitter user tweeted out, "if Toronto Police won't do anything to stop the convoy from occupying the city, it's time to assemble the Toronto Suicide Squad."
If Toronto Police won't do anything to stop the convoy from occupying the city, it's time to assemble the Toronto Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/iVkERgCNbw
— ℳatt (@matttomic) February 3, 2022
In the tweet, the user attached photos of "Kick Guy," who famously roundhouse kicked a pro-life protester. "PooPoo Guy," who terrorized Toronto by dumping buckets of feces on university students, and "Chair Girl," who threw a chair off of a balcony and onto the Gardiner Expressway.
The team lineup was released in a poster detailing the rest of the squad's members, including "Ikea Monkey," "Crane Girl," "Rubber Boots Guy," "Believe Guy," "Tunnel Guy" and "High Park Capybara."
The squad's all here. pic.twitter.com/jsqb8ULqlB
— ℳatt (@matttomic) February 3, 2022
The star-studded cast features some of Toronto's most notorious characters who have made headlines and massively impacted Toronto's culture.
The user added some make-believe dialogue to their new cinematic universe between Believe Guy, who can often be found in Yonge-Dundas Square preaching and shouting "Believe!" and PooPoo Guy, on their Twitter post.
MYSTERIOUS VOICE FROM THE SHADOWS: They say you're the best in the biz.
POOPOO GUY: I told them, I'm retired.
VOICE (emerging from shadows, revealed as Yonge & Dundas "Believe" guy): We're forming a team. And we need someone who can operate one of these. (holding out a bucket)
— ℳatt (@matttomic) February 3, 2022
"MYSTERIOUS VOICE FROM THE SHADOWS: They say you're the best in the biz. POOPOO GUY: I told them, I'm retired. VOICE (emerging from shadows, revealed as Yonge & Dundas "Believe" guy): We're forming a team. And we need someone who can operate one of these. (holding out a bucket)," reads the tweet.