'Convoy For Freedom' Protest Could Be Coming To 7 Busy Spots Around Toronto This Weekend

Police are preparing for "potential protest activity."

Another possible protest inspired by the Freedom Convoy is expected to roll through Toronto before ending up at Queens Park this weekend.

A flyer inviting protesters to rally at seven meet-up locations across the city on Saturday, February 5, at 10 a.m. has been circulating on social media and making waves on Reddit.

The protest, dubbed "Convoy for Freedom Toronto," will apparently start out at several popular malls throughout the GTA, including Vaughan Mills, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale Mall, Square One, Sherway Gardens and a Tim Hortons in Oakville. According to the flyer, protesters are then invited to roll out by 11 a.m. and head to Queens Park for the rest of the rally.

Ontario Provincial Police told Narcity that officers are keeping an eye on the situation.

"We are aware of the potential protest activity. But we can't discuss operational plans in terms of what we're doing to prepare for it," Bill Dickson, OPP Media Relations Coordinator, told Narcity over the phone.

"Our role is to ensure public safety and to keep the peace. We do respect the right of everyone to freedom of expression and to peaceful assembly."

Anthony Toderian, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said they are also aware of the "possible protest."

"The City and its agency partners are monitoring, and will provide any updates as needed as the weekend nears," Toderian told Narcity via email.

The Toronto Police Service is making preparations, too.

"The Service will have a policing operation in place to ensure public safety and keep emergency access routes to hospitals clear," TPS Media Relations Manager, Connie Osborne, told Narcity through an email.

"Over the coming days, we will continue to liaise with organizers and partner agencies."

If there will be any major delays on highways, like when the Freedom Convoy was making its way to Ottawa, or any other updates that Torontonians need to know of, Osborne said it will be "communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity."

The Freedom Convoy has been occupying Ottawa since January 29, where they have been protesting against the mandatory vaccine requirements as well as other COVID-19 public health measures that are in place across Canada.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance previously issued a statement saying that the majority of the industry is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

