Toronto Police Open Most Roads After Protests But They're Still Patrolling Streets

Some are still closed due to construction.

Toronto Staff Writer
Anyone who has to go through downtown to get to work won't have to take any major detours on Monday, as Toronto Police have opened up most of the roads.

Const. Laura Brabant told Narcity on the phone that all of the roads closed for the demonstration are now open again, but some that were previously closed off for construction will remain as such.

"There is a police presence still down here, so people will notice extra officers around," Brabant added.

TPS shut down many of the roads throughout Toronto's downtown core due to the protests that hit the streets around Queen's Park on February 5. According to a series of tweets put out by TPS Operations the day before, on February 4, surrounding roads were closed in order to "protect Hospital Row."

People gathered in the area for the "Convoy for Freedom" demonstration, which was similar to the Freedom Convoy occupying Ottawa, and protested against vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 public health measures.

A couple of people were arrested at the protest on Saturday.

Toronto Police said they arrested a 22-year-old by Queen's Park for alleged assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance (smoke bomb) and public mischief.

Then, another man was arrested for throwing poop at another person and was charged with assault with a weapon.

While the "Convoy for Freedom" protest in Toronto has died down, the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa is still trucking along.

Protesters have been in the nation's capital since January 29. On Sunday, the City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency because of their ongoing presence.

