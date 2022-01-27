The Freedom Convoy Has Hit The GTA & Some Streets Are Super Clogged (PHOTOS)
Good luck getting anywhere today!
The "Freedom Convoy 2022" is making its way through Toronto to Kingston on Thursday, and some streets and highways are absolutely jam-packed.
Canadian truckers against the government's vaccine mandates are making their way to Ottawa to protest on January 29 from across the country, and their journey appears to be causing some serious congestion.
The freedom trucker convoy is being picked up on traffic cameras as it makes it\u2019s way towards Toronto, Ontario, Canada.pic.twitter.com/D9tOqQjilF— Marie Oakes (@Marie Oakes) 1643303432
Ontario police warned drivers on Wednesday that major delays could be expected throughout the GTA from Thursday to Saturday.
Just now in Toronto! Keele overpass! #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/xh8VgXDo3k— Kelly Brown (@Kelly Brown) 1643305354
The Toronto chapter of protesters gathered at Vaughan Mills on Thursday with plans to leave for Kingston at 12 p.m., according to their posted schedule.
Freedom = rolling through the Vaughan Mills parking lot\n\n#cdnpoli #antivaxxers #FluTruxKlanpic.twitter.com/Q80w8i2035— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator (@Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Commentator) 1643303852
Crowds of protestors and vehicles were seen at Vaughan Mills this afternoon, gearing up to start their journey to Kingston with many supporters in tow waving signs and cheering, according to videos posted to Twitter.
One user tweeted a photo of the crowd at 12:12 p.m., captioning it "Vaughan Mills right now #Cdnpoli #fringeminority The crowd is made up of young, old, black, white, brown, Asian, gay, straight etc etc etc you know… Canadians!"
#FreedomConvoy2022\n#FreedomConvoyCanada Vaughan Mills right now\n#Cdnpoli #fringeminority \nThe crowd is made up of young, old, black, white, brown, Asian, gay, straight etc etc etc you know\u2026\u2026 Canadians! pic.twitter.com/LYzh2eZpv8— \ud835\udc13\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc1e \ud835\udfd2\ud835\udfd0\ud835\udfce \ud835\udc02\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc2f\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2d\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc2f\ud835\udc1e \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@\ud835\udc13\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc1e \ud835\udfd2\ud835\udfd0\ud835\udfce \ud835\udc02\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc2f\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2d\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc2f\ud835\udc1e \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1643303525
According to the schedule, their next stop is in Port Hope, where they plan to arrive at 2 p.m. before departing again at 3 p.m. for their final destination for the day, Kingston, where they plan to arrive at 5 p.m.
One Twitter user says the overpass on the QEW at the "Guelph Line and 401" has closed due to supporters filling in the streets, cheering for the cars and trucks passing down below.
Guelph Line overpass as the trucks pass on the QEW. The overpass at Guelph Line and 401 has been closed after being packed with supporters. #ConvoyForFreedom2022pic.twitter.com/owFZvx1QyP— Sly Woof (@Sly Woof) 1643304189
Halton Regional Police Service tweeted a photo just before 12:30 p.m. of protesters filling the streets, warning that highways 401 and 25 were becoming "very busy."
Update. 401/Hwy 25 is becoming very busy. Please use caution in the area. ^RD #1DRUSgtpic.twitter.com/rv1TMerXpo— HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPS Milt HHills) 1643304392
Police are asking for people to "use caution in the area."
CityNews Toronto Traffic also announced around noon that a portion of the convoy had reached the QEW at Trafalgar, causing delays in both directions. They also reported a clogged Cawthra overpass along the QEW.
