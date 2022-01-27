Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vaccine passport

The Freedom Convoy Has Hit The GTA & Some Streets Are Super Clogged (PHOTOS)

Good luck getting anywhere today!

Toronto Staff Writer
The Freedom Convoy Has Hit The GTA & Some Streets Are Super Clogged (PHOTOS)
HRPSMiltHH | Twitter

The "Freedom Convoy 2022" is making its way through Toronto to Kingston on Thursday, and some streets and highways are absolutely jam-packed.

Canadian truckers against the government's vaccine mandates are making their way to Ottawa to protest on January 29 from across the country, and their journey appears to be causing some serious congestion.

Ontario police warned drivers on Wednesday that major delays could be expected throughout the GTA from Thursday to Saturday.

The Toronto chapter of protesters gathered at Vaughan Mills on Thursday with plans to leave for Kingston at 12 p.m., according to their posted schedule.

Crowds of protestors and vehicles were seen at Vaughan Mills this afternoon, gearing up to start their journey to Kingston with many supporters in tow waving signs and cheering, according to videos posted to Twitter.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

One user tweeted a photo of the crowd at 12:12 p.m., captioning it "Vaughan Mills right now #Cdnpoli #fringeminority The crowd is made up of young, old, black, white, brown, Asian, gay, straight etc etc etc you know… Canadians!"

According to the schedule, their next stop is in Port Hope, where they plan to arrive at 2 p.m. before departing again at 3 p.m. for their final destination for the day, Kingston, where they plan to arrive at 5 p.m.

One Twitter user says the overpass on the QEW at the "Guelph Line and 401" has closed due to supporters filling in the streets, cheering for the cars and trucks passing down below.

Halton Regional Police Service tweeted a photo just before 12:30 p.m. of protesters filling the streets, warning that highways 401 and 25 were becoming "very busy."

Police are asking for people to "use caution in the area."

CityNews Toronto Traffic also announced around noon that a portion of the convoy had reached the QEW at Trafalgar, causing delays in both directions. They also reported a clogged Cawthra overpass along the QEW.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Has Been Exposed To COVID-19 & Says He's Going To Isolate At Home For 5 Days

He took a rapid test and got a negative result.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

It's been revealed that Justin Trudeau was exposed to COVID-19, and he's now going to isolate at Rideau Cottage, his home in Ottawa.

In a tweet posted on January 27, the prime minister announced that he had learned the night before that he had been exposed to COVID-19 and has since taken a rapid test that came back negative.

Keep Reading Show less
justin trudeau

Justin Trudeau Called The Freedom Convoy Heading To Ottawa A 'Small Fringe Minority'

The PM said people who express these "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

@justinpjtrudeau | Instagram, Nicolae Mihesan | Dreamstime

Justin Trudeau has called the Freedom Convoy a "small fringe minority" and said people expressing those "unacceptable views" don't represent Canadians.

During a press conference on January 26, the prime minister addressed the ongoing situation as the truckers, who are against the government's vaccine mandate, head to Ottawa in protest.

Keep Reading Show less

Police Warn Of Big Delays On Major Highways This Week As Trucker Convoy Hits Ontario

The OPP are asking drivers to be patient.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

If you have got places to be, highways to drive and events you need to be on time for, you may want to leave a bit earlier than planned for the rest of the week.

OPP Highway Safety Division warns of "significant delays" on highways in the GTA starting Thursday through Saturday as the truck convoy protest hits Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

A US Hospital Took A Man Off The Heart Transplant List Because He Won't Get Vaccinated

"He doesn't really believe in it," the man's dad said.

Chainat | Dreamstime

A patient in a Boston hospital has reportedly been taken off the waitlist for a potentially life-saving heart transplant because he refuses to meet the requirements by getting vaccinated.

DJ Ferguson, 31, is in need of a heart transplant, but he's also decided to "stick to his guns" and is refusing a COVID-19 vaccine, his father, David Ferguson, told CBS Boston.

Keep Reading Show less