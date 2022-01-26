Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Police Warn Of Big Delays On Major Highways This Week As Trucker Convoy Hits Ontario

The OPP are asking drivers to be patient.

Toronto Staff Writer
Police Warn Of Big Delays On Major Highways This Week As Trucker Convoy Hits Ontario
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

If you have got places to be, highways to drive and events you need to be on time for, you may want to leave a bit earlier than planned for the rest of the week.

OPP Highway Safety Division warns of "significant delays" on highways in the GTA starting Thursday through Saturday as the truck convoy protest hits Ontario.

Truck drivers against the Canadian government's vaccination policies and other responses to COVID-19 are participating in the "Freedom Convoy 2022."

Truckers will congregate in Ottawa from around the country to protest and ask the Canadian government to "cease all mandates against its people," according to the group's GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page raised nearly $6 million from around 72,000 donations from people supporting the cause.

Police said delays can be expected around the GTA and on highways such as the QEW, Highway 400, Highway 427, Highway 403, and Highway 401, according to a tweet on January 26.

The OPP said they are "aware of potential protests that will be coming through the GTA" and expect vehicles of all sizes to be coming into the area from across the province and specifically from western Ontario, the north and Niagara.

If you are out driving in the next coming days police are asking motorists in the GTA to "plan ahead" and "expect delays" as convoys may "effect traffic flow" and cause "disruptions."

However, despite how inconvenient the delays may be for your commute, police are also reminding Ontarians that "protesters do have the right to peacefully protest."

According to the OPP, "liaison teams are working diligently with the organizers to ensure public safety and traffic safety for everybody."

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A GoFundMe For Truckers Against Canada's Vaccine Mandate Has Raised Over $4 Million

The money will apparently help truckers who are heading to Ottawa with the "Freedom Convoy 2022."

Modfos | Dreamstime

A GoFundMe in support of truck drivers who are against Canada's vaccine mandate for travellers entering the country has now raised more than $4 million.

Truck drivers are taking part in the "Freedom Convoy 2022" and driving from B.C., Ontario, Nova Scotia and other places in Canada to Ottawa in protest of government mandates like vaccination and lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less
vaccine passport

Alberta's Empty Shelves 'Turning Into A Crisis' & Truckers Say It'll Affect 'Every Canadian'

Premier Jason Kenney is blaming the vaccine mandate introduced for truckers.

JKenney | Twitter

Photos of empty grocery store shelves across Alberta were shared by premier Jason Kenney, who said the situation is "turning into a crisis."

Kenney blamed the recent vaccine mandate for truckers which came into effect January 15, adding that food prices are "skyrocketing" and "supply shortages are growing."

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

Greece Just Beat Quebec With A Plan To Fine The Unvaccinated & Here's How It Works

It just got expensive to be unvaccinated in Greece.

Vasilis Ververidis | Dreamstime, Brian Scantlebury | Dreamstime

While Quebec is talking about rolling out a tax on the unvaccinated, Greece is way ahead of the game with a new law that fines certain people for dodging the vaccine.

The new law launched on Monday and it includes a monthly fine for anyone over the age of 60 who chooses to remain unvaccinated.

Keep Reading Show less
krista ford

Doug Ford's Daughter Rants Over Quebec's Unvaxxed Tax & Lists Others Who Should Be Charged

She says obese people and smokers should be charged an extra tax.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Doug Ford's daughter is back with another hot take, and this time she's tackling Quebec's newly proposed tax for unvaccinated people.

Krista Ford Haynes is well known for her anti-vax views and general disapproval of the Ontario government's COVID-19 response, but on Wednesday, she took to Instagram to give Quebec a piece of her mind.

Keep Reading Show less