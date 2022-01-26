Police Warn Of Big Delays On Major Highways This Week As Trucker Convoy Hits Ontario
The OPP are asking drivers to be patient.
If you have got places to be, highways to drive and events you need to be on time for, you may want to leave a bit earlier than planned for the rest of the week.
OPP Highway Safety Division warns of "significant delays" on highways in the GTA starting Thursday through Saturday as the truck convoy protest hits Ontario.
Truck drivers against the Canadian government's vaccination policies and other responses to COVID-19 are participating in the "Freedom Convoy 2022."
Truckers will congregate in Ottawa from around the country to protest and ask the Canadian government to "cease all mandates against its people," according to the group's GoFundMe page.
The GoFundMe page raised nearly $6 million from around 72,000 donations from people supporting the cause.
Police said delays can be expected around the GTA and on highways such as the QEW, Highway 400, Highway 427, Highway 403, and Highway 401, according to a tweet on January 26.
Traffic Advisory: The #OPP is aware of potential traffic disruptions expected throughout the #GTA, including #QEW, #Hwy400, #Hwy427, #Hwy403 and #Hwy401. Traffic delays anticipated Thursday until Saturday. Please be patient and #DriveSafe. https://t.co/Z9KfAG4VF2
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 26, 2022
The OPP said they are "aware of potential protests that will be coming through the GTA" and expect vehicles of all sizes to be coming into the area from across the province and specifically from western Ontario, the north and Niagara.
If you are out driving in the next coming days police are asking motorists in the GTA to "plan ahead" and "expect delays" as convoys may "effect traffic flow" and cause "disruptions."
However, despite how inconvenient the delays may be for your commute, police are also reminding Ontarians that "protesters do have the right to peacefully protest."
According to the OPP, "liaison teams are working diligently with the organizers to ensure public safety and traffic safety for everybody."