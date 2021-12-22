A Driver Was Going So Fast On An Ontario Highway That They Passed An Emergency Vehicle
The motorist was going 150 km/h. 🚑🚨
A driver from Alberta was in such a rush that they were caught going even faster than an emergency vehicle, according to police.
At around 4:30 p.m. on December 19, officers with the Temiskaming OPP detachment responded to a traffic complaint along Highway 11 in Temagami.
Police said that investigation revealed that the motorist was actually going so fast that they passed the emergency response vehicle, which had its lights activated.
Shortly after, the driver passed an officer while going over 150 km/h.
Ontario Provincial Police | Handout
The posted speed limit in the area was 90 km/h, according to police, so the driver was going 60 km/h over the limit.
Police said the 58-year-old driver from Edmonton was charged with racing a motor vehicle, driving left of centre on a curve, driving left of centre approaching the crest of a grade, and for careless driving, all of which go against various sections of the Highway Traffic Act.
As per the current stunt driving penalties in Ontario, the car was impounded for 14 days and the driver's licence has been suspended for the next 30 days.
The Albertan driver is expected to appear in court in Temiskaming Shores on May 5, 2022.
Provincial police added that "aggressive driving" is one of the leading causes of deaths in police-patrolled areas, and asked Ontarians to slow down and follow posted speed limits.