An Ontario Driver Tried To Get Away From The Police But Ended Up Crashing Right Into Them
Provincial police caught and arrested the driver.
High-speed car races are best left for Formula 1 pros, or in Fast and the Furious movies, not for trying to get out of a traffic stop on an Ontario highway.
On Tuesday, February 15, at 9:14 p.m., OPP officers were running a speed enforcement checkpoint on Highway 11 South in Huntsville when one driver didn't want to stop for them, the press release reads.
The vehicle drove past the traffic stop, kept driving down Highway 11 right into Bracebridge before taking the exit onto Taylor Road.
Police said they were able to stop the car on Taylor Road by strategically placing their cruisers during the maneuver. The driver tried to evade the cops, but, in an effort to flee from them, crashed into the police cars which caused some damage.
Even though the driver tried to escape, officers caught them and placed them under arrest.
While searching the vehicle, OPP found a "conducted energy weapon", better known as a taser, which is actually banned in Canada. They found some break-in tools, too.
Police arrested 27-year-old Kyle Coombes, and laid multiple different charges against them, including flight from peace officer, assault a peace officer with a weapon and operation while impaired.
Coombes was also charged for having an instrument for use in copying credit cards, for carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes, for driving with cannabis easily accessible, and for a variety of Highway Traffic Act violations like not wearing a seatbelt and for driving without a license.