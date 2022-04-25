Ontario Driver 'Miraculously Walked Away' Without Serious Injuries After Car Was Destroyed
"Before you ask, this used to be a Chev Silverado."
There's a reason why parents tell their kids to buckle up whenever they hit the road. Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to put on their seat belts after a driver was able to "walk away" from a near life-threatening collision since they were strapped in.
On Sunday, April 24, Ontario Provincial Police's East Region shared in a tweet that officers with their Grenville detachment responded to a car accident on County Road 26 in the Augusta Township.
A 23-year-old was driving the vehicle at the time, which officers said "used to be a Chev Silverado."
According to provincial police, the driver "miraculously walked away" from the collision without non-life-threatening injuries, likely since they were wearing a seatbelt.
"#BuckleUp - it could save your life too," OPP East Region tweeted.
#GrenvilleOPP attended this collision scene this morning on County Rd 26, #AugustaTwp.\n23 y/o charged w/suspended driving - miraculously walked away from this scene w/non-life-threatening injuries, likely due to wearing a seatbelt.\n#BuckleUp - it could save your life too. ^dhpic.twitter.com/LvDETgqVFb— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1650808232
Media officer for Grenville County OPP, Provincial Constable Dave Holmes, confirmed to Narcity that the driver was indeed wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
"Police were notified of the collision after-the-fact, and did locate the driver," Holmes said.
While police are still "unsure" of the exact time the crash happened, Holmes shared that it "definitely" happened in the early morning hours, possibly around 4 a.m. What caused the accident is also unknown, but according to police, there's no evidence to suggest that other vehicles were involved.
"There was no evidence to indicate impairment by drug/alcohol/both," Holmes said in an email to Narcity.
Per the Highway Traffic Act, the unidentified driver was charged with driving while under suspension. The 23-year-old was also charged with "operating a motor vehicle without insurance", which goes against what is outlined in Ontario's Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.
Under this act, nobody who owns or leases a motor vehicle can drive it or allow someone else to unless it's properly insured. Anyone guilty of this — and if it's their first time being convicted of this offence — could be fined a pretty penny, and get hit with a fine between $5,000 to $25,000.