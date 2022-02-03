Ontario Woman Charged For Impaired Driving & Speeding With A Child In the Backseat (VIDEO)
The 6-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt.
A 37-year-old woman from Vaughan was charged by York Regional Police after driving impaired with a 6-year-old child in the backseat of her car.
On January 29, at around 1:30 a.m., a York Regional Police officer spotted a person driving 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone by Steeles Avenue and Thurman Road, according to a press release.
The officer proceeded to pull the driver over, and in the video footage released by the police, the officer was seen walking up to the car and asking the driver, "Have you had any alcohol to drink today?"
"No, no, no, no," the driver responds.
The officer continues to ask the woman if she has had anything to drink in the last 24 hours, and she denies any consumption.
The officer asks her why she was speeding, and she claims it's because she's "never been in this area."
After more questioning, the officer administers a roadside breath test which the woman fails.
We spotted this driver doing 95 in a 50 km/h zone in Vaughan. She failed a roadside breath test.
Not only was she driving while impaired, she did so with a six-year-old child in the back seat, who was not wearing a seatbelt. #NotOneMore https://t.co/vo6rk2YuvM pic.twitter.com/wESnSsR4x8
— York Regional Police (@YRP) February 3, 2022
He shows the camera the positive result before it cuts to him and the driver discussing the results from the test.
"So I'm the problem one?" the driver asks.
"Unfortunately you're the problem one tonight, yeah," he responds.
"And your not, right?"
"No, I just don't like drunk drivers on our roads especially when they have children in the backseat of the car."
The officer asks the woman to step out of her vehicle and just before the video cuts out, audio of a child crying can be heard in the background.
The child in the backseat of the car was not wearing a seatbelt or "otherwise safely restrained" and "Children’s Aid Society was notified," according to the police.
The woman has been charged with "Dangerous Driving and 80 Plus."