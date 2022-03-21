Ontario Drunk Driver Was Caught With A Liquor Bottle & 2 Kids In The Car (VIDEO)
York Regional Police arrested a woman last week with a bottle of vodka and two young children in her car after someone tipped off the police of a possible impaired driver.
The woman was driving in Newmarket near Lewis Drive and Park Avenue on March 17, and a 911 caller reported seeing her "stumbling around and then getting into the vehicle" with an unknown drink in hand.
Officers responded to the call and pulled over a vehicle in the area that matched the description of a blue Ford Focus.
The bottle of vodka wasn't the most alarming thing we found in this woman's car.
The two kids were.
Our thanks go to a 9-1-1 caller, who may have saved their lives. After her arrest yesterday, the driver blew more than three times the legal limit. #SafeRoadsYourCallpic.twitter.com/LkF9pmpr0e
— York Regional Police (@YRP) March 18, 2022
Police recorded the interaction and posted the video on Twitter, which shows an officer approaching the vehicle and explaining the situation to the driver.
"We received a report that there was a vehicle matching this description driving around the neighbourhood, and people were concerned with the drivers driving," said the officer.
"I did see a car looking just like mine, though, I have to tell you," she responded.
The officer confirmed her physical description of "blonde female wavy hair." The driver conceded to the report saying," Oh, that's me."
The woman denied having anything to drink before the officer asked her to step out of her car and take a breathalyzer test.
After several failed attempts, the officer reminded her, "If I can tell that you're not doing what's asked of you, you can be charged with refusal to provide a breath sample."
On her next attempt, the driver failed the test and "blew more than three times the legal limit."
"It's been hours. Why would it do that otherwise?" she replied after hearing her results.
The officer began to place the woman under arrest for "Impaired Operation, over 80," and in the background of the video, another officer looking through her car found a bottle of vodka.
The woman said she didn't know the bottle was in the car and that she had lost it the other day.
The driver was charged with impaired operations and "endangering two children under six ."