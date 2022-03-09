York Region Thieves Stole Over $200K Of Fashion Goods & Some Looked Like Gucci
Someone call the fashion police.
Having bad taste in fashion is not a crime, but stealing anything from a clothing store definitely is.
York regional authorities announced in a press release that three thieves who had stolen about $215,000 in goods and accessories across the GTA had been taken into custody.
On March 3, a store "in the area of Highway 7 and Kennedy Road" reported to York Regional Police that $2,500 worth of perfume was stolen from their business, and an investigation ensued.
Then the day after, on March 4, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in Brampton after authorities determined the possible suspects. They arrested and charged three people in connection to the theft from the day before.
When they arrived, officers said they found everything from clothing and perfume to large amounts of cash at the residence.
The stolen pile was also a treasure trove of what looked like designer goods, including possible items from brands like Burberry, Chanel, Prada and Gucci.
York Regional Police tweeted about having uncovered a theft ring related to the stolen perfume that was operating across the GTA area.
Theft, but make it fashion. \n\nAfter looking into some stolen perfume from a #Markham store, @YRP uncovered a theft ring that had been operating across the GTA.\n\nWe also found some hot items worth more than $200,000 stored at a Brampton house.\n\nThe goods: https://bit.ly/3sUSz1C\u00a0pic.twitter.com/q1Wvhly06g— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1646771745
"After looking into some stolen perfume from a #Markham store, @YRP uncovered a theft ring that had been operating across the GTA. We also found some hot items worth more than $200,000 stored at a Brampton house," they said in their tweet.
Christelle Pascall and Alijione Martin, who are both from Brampton, were charged with various counts of theft under $5,000. One suspect, Catherine Wilson, is from Toronto, and all three were charged with being in possession of property obtained by a crime worth over $5,000.
Investigators on the case believe the stolen items are tied to other commercial store thefts throughout the GTA, and the investigation is ongoing.