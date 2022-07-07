NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Swarms Of Teens Are Robbing People Near Canada's Wonderland & Police Have Arrested 10 Kids

Police have increased their presence in the area.

Toronto Staff Writer
Canada's Wonderland ride. Right: York Regional Police car.

Canada's Wonderland ride. Right: York Regional Police car.

@canadaswonderland | Instagram, YRP | Twitter

Most teens go to Canada's Wonderland for the rides, but some seem to be going for the crime.

York Regional Police (YRP) have launched "Project Beehave" to combat recent "swarming-style robberies" that have taken place near Canada's Wonderland by large groups of teenagers.

According to a press release, police have responded to a "significant volume" of these robberies where groups of teens swarm victims and rob them in the evening in Vaughan around Jane Street and Norwood Avenue.

These tag team-style crimes are reportedly happening near the park and surrounding sidewalks and plazas.

Police have already arrested ten teenagers "with very serious offences including Robbery, Mischief and Causing a Disturbance," and expect more arrests will trickle in.

So, if you're dropping your kid off at Canada's Wonderland and they keep coming home with other people's things, you may want to pull them aside for a little chat.

Project Beehave launched on Canada Day long weekend, and along with increased police presence in the area, they have put out social media posts warning residents and providing safety tips.

Since the project launched, no crimes have been committed, but police plan on continuing their efforts all summer or as long as they are needed and are asking parents to keep a close eye on their teens.

"Parents are urged to be aware that both the suspects and many of the victims are teens who are in the area without adult supervision. We urge parents who are not able to supervise their teens to have conversations about the severity of these incidents."

Along with some serious charges, the kids caught will also be banned from the park and nearby businesses.

Police are asking "any additional victims of this type of robbery or swarming, and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, to please come forward."

If you happen to get caught in a teen swarm, police recommend you "remain calm and comply. Don't fight back" and "head to a safe location and call 9-1-1 as soon as possible."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

