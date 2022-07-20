NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

12 Teens Were Charged After 'Swarming-Style Robberies' Near Canada's Wonderland

Police are asking parents to speak with their children.

Toronto Associate Editor
Canada's Wonderland leviathan roller coaster. Right: York Regional Police officer with a car.

Jeffreybaston | Dreamstime, YRP | Twitter

Canada's Wonderland is usually a spot for kids to ride roller coasters and have fun but, for some, that isn't exhilarating enough, apparently.

On July 20, York Regional Police (YRP) put out a press release about "swarming-style robberies" in Vaughan.

YRP stated that "in the month of June, York Regional Police responded to a significant volume of swarming-style robberies in the area of Jane Street and Norwood Avenue Vaughan, including Canada’s Wonderland and nearby sidewalks and plazas."

As a result, 12 youths have been charged in connection with these robberies.

Reportedly, the incidents follow a similar scenario, where a victim reports being "swarmed and robbed" by a group of youngsters in the evening hours.

The 12 teens have been arrested and charged with multiple offences, including robbery, assault, failure to comply with an undertaking, mischief under $,5000 and more.

YRP said that they expect to arrest more people as the investigation continues.

Over Canada Day's long weekend, YRP had initially launched "Operation Beehave" after they responded to a "significant volume" of these "swarming-style robberies."

On Wednesday, police said that the "efforts have been effective, with no reported swarming since the start of the project." Operation Beehave will continue throughout the summer.

Parents are being encouraged by police to speak with their kids because many of the suspects and victims were reportedly teenagers.

They would like parents to talk about "personal safety" and the "consequences" of such an act.

For those of you who are wary, police are advising people to:

  • "Trust your instincts and be aware of your surroundings
  • If you suspect you are being followed, call 9-1-1
  • If you are approached by thieves, try to remain calm and comply. Don’t fight back
  • Head to a safe location and call 9-1-1 as soon as possible
  • Try to note characteristics of the robber, surfaces touched, any weapon description and direction they fled"
Stay safe out there, and make sure to call YRP with any additional information you may have.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

