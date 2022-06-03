Ontario Police Arrested 2 People Sleeping In Their Car Who Had A Machete & Creepy Masks
Police also found drugs and more questionable things.
Imagine sleeping, and instead of your mom waking you up, it was the police? And they found all your sketchy belongings.
Well, on May 30, at around 10:40 p.m., York Regional Police were called to the area of Apollo Road and Fonda Road in Markham for reports of a "suspicious vehicle," according to a press release.
When they got to the scene, they found a man and woman sleeping inside the car with many other things.
The two people in the car were searched along with their entire vehicle by the police.
Through the search, YRP found marijuana near where the driver and passenger were, which is already a bad start to the investigation.
They also spotted a handgun in a bag that was "accessible to both occupants," along with alcohol, a gun silencer, ammunition, body armour, masks and a machete. Wait, what?
Additionally, on May 31, the "officers executed a search warrant at a Markham residence connected to the investigation and a quantity of ammunition was located."
Thus, the cops charged Ajayson Premachandran, a 23-year-old from Whitby, with many charges that include:
- "Transport Firearm, Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition in a Careless Manner x2
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition x2
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Have Care or Control of Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available
- Have Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor."
YRP are asking anyone with further information related to this investigation to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541.