A 19-Year-Old Teen Allegedly Set Off A Homemade Explosive At A Mall In Newmarket
Police said nobody was injured.
A 19-year-old allegedly detonated a homemade explosive in a mall at Newmarket earlier this week, and police have taken the suspect into custody.
In a news release issued on Thursday, June 23, York Regional Police said it all happened on June 22 at around 6:45 p.m. inside a mall's food court in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive.
When police got to the mall they found the homemade explosive and also saw that it had already been set off. Nobody was reported injured, police said.
According to officers, what allegedly happened was that the teenager went to the food court and placed the homemade incendiary device inside of a planter box. By the time police had arrived, the teenage suspect had already fled from the food court.
York Regional Police's Canine Unit was able to find the suspect soon after in the area of Eagle Street West and Davis Drive, where he was then arrested.
Michael Gatdula is now facing several charges, including arson with disregard for human life, assault with a weapon, use of explosives with intent to destroy property/to endanger life and unlawful possession of explosives. He is also facing charges for mischief endangering life and weapons dangerous.
Since the investigation is ongoing, investigators are asking anyone who might have any information at all to come forward and reach out to YRP's #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.
Police also put out a reminder that if anyone finds something unusual or suspicious to call them right away.
"Every precaution should be taken when suspicious devices or packages are found," the release reads.
"Do not handle any material that could be hazardous or explosive, evacuate the area and call 911 immediately."
