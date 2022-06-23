2 People Stole A Chanel Bag From A Toronto Spa & Returned Some Of It At A Tim Hortons
They're not going to press charges.
A lot can happen in a minute. A Toronto spa learned that the hard way after two people snuck in and took a Chanel shopping bag right from their storefront.
It all happened on Monday, June 20, at Rejuuv Medi Spa in Yorkville, ten minutes before 5 p.m. Rejuuv Medi Spa co-owner Evelyn Yin shared with Narcity that one of her clients had her luxury shopping bag stolen right as their secretary was tending to another guest at that time.
"Then when they came back, it was honestly a matter of like a minute or two, when they came back the bag was just gone," Yin said.
"Everyone was looking for it and they're like no way that someone could have stolen this in a span of like minutes. And, honestly, we checked the cameras and then we did see that happening and we were so distraught [and] our client she was so distraught."
Yin shared the surveillance footage on Instagram, which has since gotten over 500 comments when it was posted on June 22.
In the footage you can see two people peaking their heads through the front door of the spa before running in, swiping the bag and booking it out of the store.
Yin said that they were able to identify who the two suspects were through the power of social media, after a server at STK down the street found a TikTok that they posted from that day.
Some of the items have been returned
"Okay so, since the videos, the two girls actually both reached out to me. They were really, really afraid to meet up to basically give us back the goods," Yin said and mentioned that they had agreed to drop them off at an unknown location for Yin to pick up.
Yin told them that if they didn't give it back that she would charge them with theft because at the end of the day all she wanted was to give her client back what was stolen from them.
Both of them had apparently left Toronto and had gone to Winnipeg, but, Yin said they had a friend in the city who agreed to drop everything off at an "unknown location."
"I was waiting all night and they basically dropped it off all the way at like a Tim Hortons in Etobicoke," Yin said, who added that when one of her friends went to go pick everything up, it was left next to a garbage bin in a brown bag instead of the Chanel shopping bag.
There was some jewelry missing, which they promised Yin they would send in the mail.
What will happen next
"I just, honestly my client's like relieved that the main purchase is there," Yin said. "But basically, she doesn't want to pursue further."
While they did call the police to tell them what happened, Yin told Narcity that they aren't going to press any charges. A media relations officer for Toronto Police Services did confirm to Narcity that they received a call about the incident.
For now, Yin shared that they are looking into installing a doorbell and hosting some workshops on how to identify thieves at the workplace.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.