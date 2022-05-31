NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Group Of People Allegedly Stole A Bunch Of Stuff From An Ontario IKEA & Only Paid $1.76

They allegedly took rugs, duvet covers, and a bunch of small things.

Toronto Associate Editor
The suspects who allegedly stole from an IKEA in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police

A group of people in Ontario put a new meaning to IKEA's iconic "Start the car!" phrase, as police are looking for four suspects who allegedly stole from one of the stores.

In a press release, Halton Regional Police said the incident happened on Monday, May 16, when the suspects hit up the IKEA at 1065 Plains Road East in Burlington.

When the suspects were at the store, they filled up their cart with a couple of rugs, and a set of duvet covers. They then supposedly stuffed some "unknown smaller items" inside to hide what else was in their cart.

Officers alleged that the suspects only paid $1.76 for all the items in their cart, which would have cost them about $600 for everything in total. But police said they made no attempt to pay for the homeware items.

The suspects fled the IKEA in a grey Toyota Venza, but one eagle-eyed witness caught a glimpse of their licence plate as they fled the store.

Halton police are looking for four people in connection to the theft

Officers described the first suspect as a woman in her early 30s with dark brown or black hair, and at the time, was wearing a black Adidas shirt with white lettering, white track pants and white Crocs.

The rest of the suspects were all men with two described to be in their early to mid-20s. Police described one of the males to have black hair, a "minimal" mustache and beard and was wearing a grey, black, and white Nike jacket with black pants and white shoes.

The third suspect has a tattoo on his right forearm, some facial hair, dark brown hair and was wearing a blue Nike shirt, black pants, and white shoes. He was also wearing necklaces at the time.

Then, the last suspect is described to have tattoos on both forearms and police said that he was wearing grey pants, a black shirt, some gold necklaces, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to either contact HRPS or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

