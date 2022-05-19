NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Here's A First Look At The New IKEA In Toronto & There Are So Many Cheap Finds (PHOTOS)

You'll be able to eat at the Swedish Deli on May 25!

Toronto Associate Editor
Daim chocolate at IKEA. Right: New downtown Toronto IKEA entrance.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

IKEA is finally opening in downtown Toronto, and it has so many unique and Torontonian things to offer!

On Wednesday, May 18, Narcity headed down to the famous IKEA on 382 Yonge Street in Toronto and had a first look at what this urban store has to offer, and it's a lot.

The IKEA in Toronto is not as massive as the other ones you might have visited in Canada, but it's certainly not small. The three-level store features furniture, household accessories, and, most importantly, food.

According to the store manager, Patrice Drano, in the usual IKEA store, customers would see a restaurant and a bistro, but in the downtown location, they wanted to experiment with something new and have created something called the "Swedish Deli."

Swedish Deli at IKEA.Swedish Deli at IKEA.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

"There's only two stores in the world that have those recipes," Drano said. So, they "developed new recipes of meatballs with a more modern downtown urban spirit and also very healthy food."

So, what does that mean exactly? Well, they have the famous meatballs, but it comes in different bowls and flavours!

Bowls from IKEA.Bowls from IKEA.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

The bowls range from plant-based to chicken and meat, and some have kimchi and an Asian flavour, while others are more teriyaki flavoured. Prices range from $5.49 to $8.49, which according to the manager, are prices that cannot be found in the area.

And, you just can't forget about all the delicious desserts available at the IKEA downtown, including Daim chocolate, cinnamon rolls and their famous ice cream! Who's a McDonald's soft-serve ice cream fan over here? Move over because IKEA is in town.

Ice cream at IKEA.Ice cream at IKEA.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Additionally, unlike the other IKEA stores in Canada, this one allows people in the 6ix to reimagine what their actual condo could look like. The mock-up floor plans include two-bedroom apartments for young adults and families along with what their balconies could look like, which is pretty awesome!

Bedroom inspo at IKEA.Bedroom inspo at IKEA.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Honestly, the inspo set-ups in the store are so aesthetic. Imagine having a room like this in your tiny cooped-up apartment.

IKEA living room.IKEA living room.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Also, could IKEA possibly be competing with Dollarama with these crazy low prices?

You can get an entire kitchen set-up for under $329, including kitchen accessories, storage, pots and pans, and more.

A whole mini kitchen for under $329.A whole mini kitchen for under $329.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Did you ever want a loveseat in your apartment but always thought the trendy couch was too expensive? Well, now you could get one for $199.

Loveseat from IKEA.Loveseat from IKEA.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

The new location also has got you covered with their vast selection of plants and outdoor furniture that you can just pick up in-store and walk home with.

IKEA plants.IKEA plants.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

So, whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat on your way to the mall or looking for money-conscious solutions to upgrading your Toronto condo, then maybe you should head over to IKEA to check out your live Pinterest board.

