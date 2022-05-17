A New IKEA Is Opening In Downtown Toronto Next Week & It's The First Of Its Kind In Canada
You can finally eat those meatballs!
An IKEA store, unlike any other in Canada, is coming to downtown Toronto next week, and Torontoinas will finally have all the meatballs they can eat and furniture they can buy without leaving the city.
The new store will open on May 25 in the Aura Shopping Centre on 382 Yonge Street, and shoppers will be able to roam the 66,000 square feet space located on the first two floors of the building and shop from 2,000 in-store products.
New Toronto IKEA.IKEA
The new location will follow a small store format and suit the needs of city dwellers with their showroom tailored to showcase "affordable, sustainable and small-space-living solutions that reflect the needs and dreams of Toronto residents."
However, if you're looking to buy a big-ticket item like a couch or new bed, "larger furniture items will be on display and available for home delivery," according to a press release. So you'll be able to pick out your new furniture, but you won't be able to take it home right away.
The store will be cashless, and customers will be able to purchase and scan items in the IKEA app or head over to a checkout lane on either floor.
After a long day of shopping and interior design, customers will be able to wind down at the locations Swedish Deli and dine on healthy meals, including fan favourite meatballs and new dishes "designed to satisfy the tastes of a diverse Toronto community."
Specialty drinks, "on-the-go food options," and "sustainably sourced essentials" for at-home meals will also be available to customers who aren't in the mood to dine in or just want to bring a little IKEA home with them.