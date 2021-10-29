IKEA Canada Just Gave Out $6M In Bonus Pay To Employees For Working During The Pandemic
Not a bad day to be an IKEA employee!
Employees at IKEA Canada locations all across the country are getting a holiday bonus this year!
The giant furniture retailer announced on Friday, October 29, that they were splitting a one-time gift of $6 million between all of its workers in the country as of January 2022.
If you worked at an IKEA Canada store, distribution centre, customer support centre, Design Studio or service office on August 31, 2021, and are still employed by January 2022 (the pay-out date), you're eligible for your slice of the $6 million.
"Eligible co-workers will receive an amount based on their contracted hours," the company said.
Lisa Huie, Public Relations Leader for IKEA Canada, told Narcity that the company has approximately 7,900 coworkers nationwide.
The $6 million is part of a larger €110 million gift announced globally by Ingka Group, which owns a majority of the IKEA stores around the world.
