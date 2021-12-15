Trending Tags

A US Company Is Offering Employees A Shot At A Free Home & It's The Ultimate Work Perk

Some companies give out vacations, but this one is giving away two mortgage-free homes 🏡

A Florida company is taking the definition of a bonus to a whole new level with plans to give two lucky workers free homes.

Mechanical One, a plumbing and air conditioning company, is offering employees the chance to win one of two new and mortgage-free homes in a drawing — if they stick around for a year.

The company has already purchased the lots for the two houses, which each come with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The homes will be given away in a draw, and anyone who puts in a year of work can have a chance to win one.

The drawing was announced to the employees during a gathering earlier in the month and will be held next December, according to Jason James, the CEO and president of the company.

“My passion is really trying to reinvent employee appreciation. Our business model is really, if we take care of our people, they are going to do more for us than any marketing budget,” James told the Orlando Sentinel, via the Associated Press.

The company has three conditions for the draw. Employees must have worked there for an entire year, they must perform 20 hours of community service for a nonprofit and they must take a financial literacy class. Mechanical One says it'll pay for the class.

The draw has sparked a lot of excitement among the staff, plumbing operations manager Anthony Mitchell told the Sentinel.

“There’s nothing like coming home to the wife and saying, ‘Honey, I’m bringing home a new house,’” Mitchell said.

The free house draw is the latest stunt that an employer has pulled to fight off the so-called "Great Resignation," which has seen people quit at higher rates during the pandemic.

