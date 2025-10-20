You could win this million dollar home in Prince Edward County and here's how to enter
Plus, $100,000 cash and all closing costs covered.
At a time when buying a home feels impossible for many Canadians, one lucky person is about to move into a dream home with a hefty sum of cash to start them off.
Wealthsimple, a Canadian financial services platform known for its innovative investing and banking tools, is celebrating $1 billion in mortgages through its partnership with Pine, a digital-first mortgage provider, by giving away a fully furnished $1 million home in Prince Edward County plus $100,000 cash.
The Scandinavian-inspired three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is around 2,500 square feet and features radiant-heated wide-plank hickory floors, a chef's kitchen, Starlink WiFi, and even a sauna plus cold plunge for ultimate wellness perks.
If you're thinking about the fees and taxes, Wealthsimple is covering all the closing costs – transfer fees, legal fees, and land transfer tax – so the winner can enjoy homeownership without the upfront costs.
The home is beautiful, and so is the location. Prince Edward County is one of Canada's most vibrant lifestyle regions. There are more than 35 wineries, beaches, and trails to explore, plus a thriving arts and food scene nestled among gorgeous nature.
Aerial view of a modern home surrounded by forest in Prince Edward County.Courtesy of Riley Snelling
How to enter
Entering is easy, and there are multiple ways to boost your chances of winning. No purchase is necessary, and the contest is open to all new and existing Wealthsimple clients, who are citizens or permanent residents of Canada and the age of majority or older in their province/territory of residence.
Start by completing the Homeownership Survey to unlock 5,000 entries. Then, earn more by adding money to your Wealthsimple account (one entry per dollar) or referring friends (5,000 entries per qualifying referral). You can earn up to one million entries across all entry methods.
The contest runs from October 3 to October 30, 2025. The winner will be announced on January 7, 2026.
Modern minimalist bathroom with natural light and sleek design.Courtesy of Riley Snelling
"Whether you're buying your first home or renewing your mortgage, homeownership is a major milestone, and one that is increasingly feeling out of reach for many Canadians," said Simon Lejeune, Vice-President of Growth at Wealthsimple.
"Our home giveaway contest is just one way we're helping clients get closer to achieving this dream. When we entered the mortgage space with Pine over a year ago, we set out to make the journey to homeownership simpler, less stressful, and more accessible for all Canadians. Now that we've surpassed $1 billion in mortgages, it seems like we're finding true momentum in the space."
Cozy modern living room with natural light and forest views.Courtesy of Riley Snelling
The Wealthsimple home giveaway is open now, but only until October 30, 2025. Don't miss your chance to start the new year in a fully furnished home with $100,000 in the bank.
Enter today by completing the Homeownership Survey. No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. Open to new and existing Wealthsimple clients only. Must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada, reside in Canada, and have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence to enter.. Odds depend on the number of eligible entries received. Contest ends October 30, 2025. Terms and conditions apply.