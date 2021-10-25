This 'Rockstar' Boss Gave Her Staff A $10,000 Bonus & 2 First-Class Plane Tickets (VIDEO)
Serious perks!
The founder of Spanx has gifted each of her employees $10,000 and two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world after the company was valued at $1.2 billion.
CEO Sara Blakely told staff that investment firm Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in the business — and there were some serious perks on the way for staff.
During a party to celebrate the news, she started spinning a globe on stage before announcing that staff would each get two first class airline tickets to any destination of their choice and $10,000 spending money.
She said: "If you go on a trip you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel, and so with everybody's two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world you are each getting $10,000."
In the now-viral clip, Sara said the success of the company couldn't have been achieved without all her coworkers.
She also acknowledged women of the past, including her mother and grandmother, who helped pave the way for women of today to be allowed to pursue their dreams.