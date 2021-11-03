Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Money

A Tech Startup Just Gave All Employees A $10K 'Thank You' Bonus After A Huge Growth Year

That's how you pay it forward!

A Tech Startup Just Gave All Employees A $10K 'Thank You' Bonus After A Huge Growth Year
@lifeatkami | Instagram, kamiapp | TikTok

Kami was just named the fastest-growing company in New Zealand and it's easy to see why.

The company surprised every one of its 53 employees with a $10,000 bonus this week as a "thank you," after topping Deloitte's annual Fast 50 list with an incredible year of growth.

"We wanted to recognize their hard work and surprise them with something big," CEO and co-founder Hengjie Wang told New Zealand's NewstalkZB. "They've done an amazing job."

Kami makes a digital classroom app that lets teachers and students collaborate on the same document. The company was founded by university students in 2013 and it really took off during the pandemic, especially after Wang decided to give it away for free to teachers around the world.

That move initially cratered the company's sales, but many teachers later started paying for the app's other features and now it's a huge hit in North America, according to Wang.

"Fast forward 18 months, with that sort of massive shift in education, we saw maybe about five years' worth of growth in the market in one year," he told The Guardian.

The company just passed the 30 million user mark and saw its revenue grow by 1,177%, according to Deloitte.

"Our team had been working incredibly long hours, made a lot of sacrifices," Wang said. "We wanted a way to say thank you."

Wang is the second CEO to give his employees a five-figure bonus in recent days.

Spanx CEO Sara Blakely gave all employees US$10,000 and two first-class plane tickets last month, after the company was valued at $1.2 billion.

Not a bad way to end the year!

From Your Site Articles

11 Side Hustles Canadians Can Start Right Now To Increase Their Income Over The Holidays

These side gigs will pay for your presents. 🎁

Mimagephotography | Dreamstime, Dmytro Zinkevych | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Welcome to the 21st century where everyone has a side gig outside of their full-time job! Whether you want some extra spending money, have a debt to pay off or are interested in growing your investments, having a side hustle is a great way to earn more money — especially for the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

New Zealand Goes Into Full Lockdown After ONE Case Of COVID-19 Was Found

"We have seen the dire consequences of taking too long to act in other countries," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

blagov58_info | Dreamstime, @jacindaardern | Instagram

Five million people in New Zealand were put into lockdown on Tuesday, August 17 after the country's public health officials identified one case of COVID-19.

The drastic measures were enforced across the country for three days. In Auckland, where the infected man had visited, the city will be in lockdown for seven days in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Keep Reading Show less

A TikToker Is Hiding $50 Bills Around Toronto & Is Sharing Hints To Help You Find Them

Can you spot these landmarks?

Allysha Howse | Narcity, Robert Porter | Dreamstime

Do you know the 6ix like the back of your hand? Well, then you could be a shoo-in for some free cash if you are quick enough.

A Toronto TikToker is offering residents a chance to embark on a citywide treasure hunt by reportedly dropping random bills and items around the downtown areas.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less