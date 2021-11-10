Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Jacinda Ardern's Daughter Crashed A Livestream & Her 'Bedtime Fail' Is So Adorable (VIDEO)

"You're meant to be in bed!" New Zealand's PM told her toddler.

Jacinda Ardern's Daughter Crashed A Livestream & Her 'Bedtime Fail' Is So Adorable (VIDEO)
Jacinda Ardern | Facebook

Video call fails can happen to the best of us — including the prime minister of a country.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern learned that lesson during a Facebook Live this week after her daughter Neve interrupted mom's post-bedtime chat with the nation.

Ardern was getting serious about COVID-19 restrictions when she suddenly noticed her three-year-old out of the corner of her eye, video shows.

"You're meant to be in bed, darling!" she calls out in the middle of the livestream. "Pop back to bed, I'll come and see you in a second."

Neve never actually steps into the frame, but you do get to see Ardern go into full parent mode for a few moments.

"Nanna will take you back to bed. Thanks, Nanna!" she says.

Ardern then turns back to the camera and grins with embarrassment.

"That was a bedtime fail, wasn't it?" she says. "Sorry, everyone!"

She adds that she thought she had a "nice and safe" moment to jump on a livestream as Neve had gone to bed.

Ardern's never been shy about juggling her duties as a PM and a mom. She famously became the first world leader to take a mat leave after giving birth to Neve in 2018.

"Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime?" she asks on her livestream. "Thankfully my mom's here so she can help out."

From Your Site Articles

A Tech Startup Just Gave All Employees A $10K 'Thank You' Bonus After A Huge Growth Year

That's how you pay it forward!

@lifeatkami | Instagram, kamiapp | TikTok

Kami was just named the fastest-growing company in New Zealand and it's easy to see why.

The company surprised every one of its 53 employees with a $10,000 bonus this week as a "thank you," after topping Deloitte's annual Fast 50 list with an incredible year of growth.

Keep Reading Show less

New Zealand Goes Into Full Lockdown After ONE Case Of COVID-19 Was Found

"We have seen the dire consequences of taking too long to act in other countries," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

blagov58_info | Dreamstime, @jacindaardern | Instagram

Five million people in New Zealand were put into lockdown on Tuesday, August 17 after the country's public health officials identified one case of COVID-19.

The drastic measures were enforced across the country for three days. In Auckland, where the infected man had visited, the city will be in lockdown for seven days in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

Keep Reading Show less

These Are The 10 Safest Places To Travel Right Now

Stay safe out there.
chiletravel

There seems to be a lot of unrest happening all over the world these days, and this might make some of us reconsider traveling to certain locations. But it shouldn't mean we should give up on travel all together! 

For those of you who are anxious about the current state of the world, have no fear! The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has released information on which countries are currently considered a high-risk status and which are a very low risk. Here is the list of the top 10 destinations in the world right now that are considered totally safe for tourists: 

Keep Reading Show less

41 Bucket List Experiences Every Traveller Needs To Check Off

Do the unimagined.
theblondeabroad

Travelling is not for the weak. Especially when there's so much to do when you're out in the world! Each part of the world offers an experience like none other.

READ MORE: You Can Fulfill Your Game Of Thrones Dreams And Rent This Irish Castle Airbnb

Keep Reading Show less