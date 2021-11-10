Jacinda Ardern's Daughter Crashed A Livestream & Her 'Bedtime Fail' Is So Adorable (VIDEO)
"You're meant to be in bed!" New Zealand's PM told her toddler.
Video call fails can happen to the best of us — including the prime minister of a country.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern learned that lesson during a Facebook Live this week after her daughter Neve interrupted mom's post-bedtime chat with the nation.
Ardern was getting serious about COVID-19 restrictions when she suddenly noticed her three-year-old out of the corner of her eye, video shows.
"You're meant to be in bed, darling!" she calls out in the middle of the livestream. "Pop back to bed, I'll come and see you in a second."
Neve never actually steps into the frame, but you do get to see Ardern go into full parent mode for a few moments.
"Nanna will take you back to bed. Thanks, Nanna!" she says.
Ardern then turns back to the camera and grins with embarrassment.
"That was a bedtime fail, wasn't it?" she says. "Sorry, everyone!"
She adds that she thought she had a "nice and safe" moment to jump on a livestream as Neve had gone to bed.
Ardern's never been shy about juggling her duties as a PM and a mom. She famously became the first world leader to take a mat leave after giving birth to Neve in 2018.
"Does anyone else have kids escape like three, four times after bedtime?" she asks on her livestream. "Thankfully my mom's here so she can help out."