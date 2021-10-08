Trending Tags

A 4-Day Workweek Is Coming To This Canadian Company & Staff Will Be Paid The Same Salary

Every weekend is a long weekend for employees at a Montreal company that has officially announced it's moving to a four-day working week.

Video game studio Eidos said the new Monday to Thursday 32-hour working week will apply to both its offices — and the good news for employees is that their salaries are not affected, according to MTL Blog.

In a Q&A, Eidos Head of Studio David Anfossi said, "The idea is not to condense the working hours into [four] days, but rather to review our ways of doing things and our quality time invested, with the aim of working better!"

He said the company has not fully implemented the new workweek schedule yet, as they are working on a transition plan.

One idea to help create the shortened workweek is to cut all meetings within the company from one hour to 30 minutes.

He added, "Above all, we want to increase the productivity and well-being of our employees."

Eidos is responsible for projects such as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers video game adaptations, among others.

