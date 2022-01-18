Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ikea canada

IKEA Canada Is Raising Prices This Year & The Company Says There Was 'No Choice'

Apparently, the rising costs of materials and transportation are to blame.

Trending Staff Writer
IKEA Canada Is Raising Prices This Year & The Company Says There Was 'No Choice'
Elenic | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

After a global price hike was announced, IKEA Canada revealed that it has "no choice" but to increase the cost of its products because of "changing economic conditions" related to supply chain issues.

On January 15, IKEA Canada responded to a customer who questioned why the cost of an item went up and tweeted that despite its goal of keeping prices "as affordable as possible," an increase to prices had to be introduced.

"With the rising costs of raw materials and transportation, we had no choice but to raise our prices in order to cover those costs," the furniture retailer said.

IKEA Canada noted that its prices are reviewed regularly regardless of if there has been an increase or a decrease in the cost of its products.

"However, even with these recent price increases, IKEA remains the most affordable option for your home furnishing needs," the retailer claimed.

At the end of 2021, Ingka Group, the furniture retailer's parent company, announced that prices would go up around the world in 2022 as a result of supply chain issues and inflation.

"Unfortunately, now, for the first time since higher costs have begun to affect the global economy, we have to pass parts of those increased costs onto our customers," said Tolga Öncü, the retail operations manager at IKEA Retail with Ingka Group.

This new increase is expected to be around 9% globally but there could be variations in different countries, with the biggest cost hikes likely to happen in North America and Europe.

Lisa Huie, public relations leader with IKEA Canada, told Narcity on January 18 that the stores here are currently in line to have an increase of 9% like what's being seen around the world.

Back in October 2021, IKEA Canada revealed that it would be giving out $6 million in bonuses to employees across the country for working during the pandemic!

From Your Site Articles

IKEA's Prices Are Set To Rise Worldwide Next Year & Here's What You Need To Know

That Malm piece you had your eye on could get pricier soon.💰

Peter Lovás | Dreamstime

You might want to brace yourself for the next time you decide to shop at IKEA because that bookshelf, desk, or whatever other chic home good you're looking for is likely going to cost more in the new year.

IKEA stores across the globe are boosting prices by a worldwide average of 9% due to the increase in costs for raw materials and transport fees, according to Ingka Group. Prices will change in each country due to varying inflation pressures, including "commodity and supply chain issues."

Keep Reading Show less

7 Huge Openings In Ontario That Were Kind Of A Big Deal This Year

Zellers came back from the grave, Drake got into the weed business, and more!

Hudson Bay, @daveshotchicken | Instagram

The year is almost over and it's been pretty iconic for new and old businesses opening up across the province.

Ontario has seen it all from Drake's very own cannabis dispensary and the revival of Zellers to mini IKEAs and even a phallic-shaped waffle house.

Keep Reading Show less

IKEA Items Like A Toilet Brush Are Named After Real Places & Sweden Wants The Names Back

How would you feel if they named a trash bin after your town?

IKEA, Olle Kirchmeier | Visit Sweden

Have you ever been swimming in Sweden's Lake Toilet Brush Bolmen? It's apparently lovely.

IKEA's got a Swedish name for every item in its catalogue, and it turns out that those aren't the Swedish words for "shelf" or "chair leg."

Keep Reading Show less

IKEA Customers Slept Over In The Store's Beds During A Danish Snowstorm & Lived The Dream

Admit it: you've secretly thought about doing this.

@ikeaaalborg | Instagram

IKEA typically doesn't let you sleep in the cozy display beds at its stores — but a few lucky people are now the exception to the rule.

More than two dozen people spent the night in a Denmark IKEA's showroom this week after a winter storm trapped them in the store, The Associated Press reports.

Keep Reading Show less