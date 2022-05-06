IKEA Canada Data Breach Involved Personal Information Of Around 95,000 Customers
It happened between March 1 to March 3, 2022.
IKEA Canada is warning their customers of a data breach that involved the personal information of around 95,000 people.
The company confirmed to Narcity on Friday, that they have already notified affected customers and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada about the incident, which happened in early March.
"IKEA Canada was made aware that some of our customers’ personal information appeared in the results of a generic search made by a co-worker at IKEA Canada between March 1 to March 3, 2022," read the statement.
"The personal information was accessed by the co-worker using IKEA Canada’s customer database," it continued. "We have also reviewed and updated internal processes to prevent such incidents in the future."
While the statement did not state exactly what information was involved, the company did confirm that "no financial or banking information was accessed."
IKEA Canada says that no further action is required by any of their customers. The company is also reminding people that it will never reach out to ask for credit card information.
"It is always a good idea to stay vigilant with your personal information and stay alert for any suspicious activity. It’s important to know that IKEA will never reach out to you to ask for credit card information, and we recommend reporting any suspicious activity to your local authorities," the company told Narcity.
Global News has also reported that IKEA has taken steps to prevent the personal information from being stored, shared or used by any third parties.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.