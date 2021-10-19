IKEA Revealed How To Pronounce Its Name & You're Probably Doing It Wrong
Mind: Blown.
You're probably using the wrong word for that place with the furniture and the cheap meatballs.
IKEA just gave Singapore (and the rest of us) a crash course in Swedish pronunciation, with a mind-blowing reminder about the real way to say its name.
Hint: It's not "EYE-KEE-UH."
IKEA Singapore casually dropped the real pronunciation in an Instagram post this week.
It's pronounced "EE-KAY-UH," according to the company itself.
IKEA has shared the pronunciation a few times over the years, but it's an easy thing to forget — especially when everyone around you says it a certain way.
But don't beat yourself up if you don't nail the pronunciation, because IKEA isn't even a real word. It's an acronym that combines founder Ingvar Kamprad's name with his boyhood farm, Elmtaryd, and the name of a nearby village, Agunnaryd.
And no, you don't have to know how to pronounce any of those names, either.