Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Shop
ikea canada

IKEA Revealed How To Pronounce Its Name & You're Probably Doing It Wrong

Mind: Blown.

IKEA Revealed How To Pronounce Its Name & You're Probably Doing It Wrong
Alexandr Blinov | Dreamstime, @_gab.ebe_xvii | Instagram

You're probably using the wrong word for that place with the furniture and the cheap meatballs.

IKEA just gave Singapore (and the rest of us) a crash course in Swedish pronunciation, with a mind-blowing reminder about the real way to say its name.

Hint: It's not "EYE-KEE-UH."

IKEA Singapore casually dropped the real pronunciation in an Instagram post this week.

It's pronounced "EE-KAY-UH," according to the company itself.

IKEA has shared the pronunciation a few times over the years, but it's an easy thing to forget — especially when everyone around you says it a certain way.

But don't beat yourself up if you don't nail the pronunciation, because IKEA isn't even a real word. It's an acronym that combines founder Ingvar Kamprad's name with his boyhood farm, Elmtaryd, and the name of a nearby village, Agunnaryd.

And no, you don't have to know how to pronounce any of those names, either.

From Your Site Articles

IKEA Is Opening 3 New Spots In Ontario But They Will Look Different Than The Normal Stores

You can experience a whole new type of furniture shopping.

IKEA CANADA | CNW Group, Google Maps

IKEA is opening new locations in Ontario following the success of its Oshawa Design Studio, which opened last month.

According to IKEA Canada, three new Design Studio locations will open in Brampton at 25 Peel Centre Dr., St. Catharines at 221 Glendale Ave., and London at 1680 Richmond St. N.

Keep Reading Show less

IKEA Canada Has Opened Its First 'Design Studio' In Ontario & Here's What To Expect

Calling all furniture lovers!

IKEA

IKEA Canada launched its first design studio in Oshawa earlier this month, and now people in the GTA will have one more spot to get their Swedish furniture fix.

The design studio will allow customers to order "complex home furnishing systems for the kitchen, bath, bedroom and living room by scheduling one-on-one planning sessions with a trained IKEA design expert or via a self-service planning station in a dedicated studio space," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

These 13 IKEA Canada Hacks Are Perfect For Giving Your Old Furniture A Second Life

You can turn your old cabinets into beehives! 🐝

IKEA Canada | YouTube

Everybody loves bringing home way too much stuff from an IKEA trip, but what happens when you need to replace your old furniture with new furniture?

Luckily, the furniture giant has its own set of IKEA Canada hacks that can transform your cabinets and dressers and salad bowls into beehives, birdhouses and terrariums — all in the name of sustainability.

Keep Reading Show less

IKEA's April Collection Just Dropped & There's A New Pillow With A Serious Plot Twist

Serious Snuggie energy. 🙃
IKEA Canada IKEA Canada

The IKEA April collection is officially here and, while it includes some seriously stylish furniture, there's one item you might not have seen coming. 

The FÄLTMAL is a "pillow/quilt," which is a pillow that converts into a wearable quilt. 

Keep Reading Show less