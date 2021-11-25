IKEA Is Renting Out Tiny Homes For $1 A Month In Japan & Here's What They Look Like Inside
Tiny home, tiny price tag!
IKEA is out to prove that it can help you save space at home — even when your home is super tiny.
The Swedish furniture giant is diving into the world of real estate in Japan, where it plans to lease a series of teeny-tiny apartments for approximately $1 a month.
The apartments are in Tokyo's Shinjuku neighbourhood, and each one is a multi-level loft with 10 square metres (107 square feet) of space, according to the official site.
That might sound tight, but at 99 Japanese Yen a month, it's a price that's hard to beat.
The apartment takes advantage of many different space-saving tricks, such as a storage unit on wheels, a convertible couch, a mini washing machine and an elevated bed that's accessible via a ladder.
Tenants have to cover the cost of utilities, but IKEA has already taken care of the furniture, which was installed and designed to maximize the tiny living space.
IKEA Family members can apply to live in the homes on a short-term lease, though you might find it to be a tight squeeze if your family is larger than one person.
Renters will be able to stay in the apartments for roughly a year, and the whole project will be wrapped up on January 15, 2023, Japan's Sora News reports.
You can apply online at the IKEA website or visit select stores in Japan, where Blåhaj, IKEA's shark mascot and "real estate agent," will allegedly walk you through everything.
We're a little doubtful about the whole Blåhaj thing, but it might be worth it if he actually does take part in the process.
The application deadline is December 3, 2021.