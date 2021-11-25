Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Real Estate
tiny homes

IKEA Is Renting Out Tiny Homes For $1 A Month In Japan & Here's What They Look Like Inside

Tiny home, tiny price tag!

IKEA Is Renting Out Tiny Homes For $1 A Month In Japan & Here's What They Look Like Inside
IKEA JAPAN | YouTube

IKEA is out to prove that it can help you save space at home — even when your home is super tiny.

The Swedish furniture giant is diving into the world of real estate in Japan, where it plans to lease a series of teeny-tiny apartments for approximately $1 a month.

The apartments are in Tokyo's Shinjuku neighbourhood, and each one is a multi-level loft with 10 square metres (107 square feet) of space, according to the official site.

That might sound tight, but at 99 Japanese Yen a month, it's a price that's hard to beat.

IKEA JAPAN | YouTube

The apartment takes advantage of many different space-saving tricks, such as a storage unit on wheels, a convertible couch, a mini washing machine and an elevated bed that's accessible via a ladder.

IKEA JAPAN | YouTube

Tenants have to cover the cost of utilities, but IKEA has already taken care of the furniture, which was installed and designed to maximize the tiny living space.

IKEA JAPAN | YouTube

IKEA Family members can apply to live in the homes on a short-term lease, though you might find it to be a tight squeeze if your family is larger than one person.

IKEA JAPAN | YouTube

Renters will be able to stay in the apartments for roughly a year, and the whole project will be wrapped up on January 15, 2023, Japan's Sora News reports.

You can apply online at the IKEA website or visit select stores in Japan, where Blåhaj, IKEA's shark mascot and "real estate agent," will allegedly walk you through everything.

We're a little doubtful about the whole Blåhaj thing, but it might be worth it if he actually does take part in the process.

The application deadline is December 3, 2021.

From Your Site Articles

IKEA Canada's Black Friday Event Has Landed & Here Are All The Details

It's greener than ever — and you can snag an in-store credit!

Dennizn | Dreamstime, @ikea | Instagram

If you're trying to be a little more conscious with your shopping, IKEA Canada's Black Friday initiative, called "Green Friday," might just have the best deals for you.

The home furnishing store's month-long campaign during the traditionally wild shopping month of November is meant to show that sustainable living is easier and more affordable than ever.

Keep Reading Show less

IKEA Revealed How To Pronounce Its Name & You're Probably Doing It Wrong

Mind: Blown.

Alexandr Blinov | Dreamstime, @_gab.ebe_xvii | Instagram

You're probably using the wrong word for that place with the furniture and the cheap meatballs.

IKEA just gave Singapore (and the rest of us) a crash course in Swedish pronunciation, with a mind-blowing reminder about the real way to say its name.

Keep Reading Show less

IKEA Is Opening 3 New Spots In Ontario But They Will Look Different Than The Normal Stores

You can experience a whole new type of furniture shopping.

IKEA CANADA | CNW Group, Google Maps

IKEA is opening new locations in Ontario following the success of its Oshawa Design Studio, which opened last month.

According to IKEA Canada, three new Design Studio locations will open in Brampton at 25 Peel Centre Dr., St. Catharines at 221 Glendale Ave., and London at 1680 Richmond St. N.

Keep Reading Show less

Boston's Famous Skinny House Just Sold For $1.25 Million & It's Super Narrow Inside (PHOTOS)

Legend says the original owner was petty AF.

Courtesy of CL Properties/Atlantic Visuals

You can't put a price on revenge, except in today's housing market, where someone just paid an eye-popping US$1.25 million for a 10-foot-wide "spite" home in Boston.

The so-called "Skinny House" is a big tourist attraction in Boston's North End, where a Civil War vet supposedly built it to spite his brother during a real estate dispute in the 1860s, The Associated Press reports.

Keep Reading Show less