toronto casting call

A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You & Your Family $3K To Star In An IKEA Commercial

That's $3,000 each!

Toronto Staff Writer
A cheerful family of three. Right: The CN tower in Toronto.

iamtru | Unsplash, Google Maps

Did your family originate from Africa, South America, or the Caribbean? Because if they did, this Toronto casting call wants to pay you the big bucks and all you have to do is be yourself.

Jigsaw Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking for family members of African, South American, or Caribbean descent to appear in an upcoming IKEA commercial.

The call is looking to cast a mother and father in their 30s or 50s and a daughter or son in the age range of 6 to 12.

"Ideally, we would like to cast some new to Canada families, but please do not limit," the post reads.

If your family is a bit camera shy, the agency notes that you can apply as an individual. However, you'll get bonus points if you all submit together.

"You don't have to be an actual parent to apply if you are submitting as an individual," it adds.

If cast, you will be paid approximately $3,000 each. That's a significant payout, especially considering no acting experience is required.

The project is a union (ACTRA), however, non-union members are welcome to apply, with the only requirement being that you are a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident.

Those selected will be required to take a COVID-19 test before filming and be able to shoot for multiple days between June 26 to June 28, 2022.

If you're interested in applying, you must submit your self-tape before June 20 at 10:00 a.m.

You can find the instructions on how to do that here.

IKEA Commercial

Salary: $3,000

Company: Jigsaw Casting

Who Should Apply: Family members of African, South American, or Caribbean descent to appear in an upcoming IKEA commercial.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

